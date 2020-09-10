IMG, which owns and operates New York Fashion Week: The Shows that takes place Sept. 13 to 17, has released its final schedule of events and programming.

The event, which combines physical and digital activations, takes place at Spring Studios for live events and virtually at NYFW.com.

IMG has partnered with Fashion Our Future 2020 to bring together designers, models and the broader fashion industry to engage more people in the political process. Limited-edition designer drops will be introduced at NYFW: The Shows, including custom designs by campaign creative director Virgil Abloh. Virtual content will be released on NYFW.com throughout fashion week. The strategy behind the campaign is to drive voter registration and turnout.

IMG will also join forces with Black in Fashion Council to host events spotlighting Black talent.

IMG’s ongoing NYFW: BTS series of conversations and special events will return this season, with topics including:

Black in Fashion Council Town Hall: A look at each of the BIFC focus areas, including media, beauty and talent, hosted by BIFC founders Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles and featuring designers Kenneth Nicholson, Edvin Thompson and Undra Duncan. (Sept. 17 at 11 a.m.)

Fashion’s Power to Create Change, presented by Visa. This will explore the impact of small businesses. The conversation will be with Fashion Our Future 2020 leaders and Studio 189 cofounders Abrima Erwiah and Rosario Dawson, designer Tanya Taylor and Visa’s Mary Ann Reilly, moderated by stylist and Bustle editor Tiffany Reid. (Sept. 14 at 10:15 a.m.)

In conversation with Proenza Schouler: Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez will speak with Harper Bazaar’s editor in chief Samira Nasr. (Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.)

House of Cardin: A screening of the documentary that explores Pierre Cardin, followed by a Q&A with photographer Nigel Barker, film directors P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes, moderated by journalist Amy Fine Collins. (Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.)

Mentoring the Next Generation: The Wall Group’s forthcoming Incubator program, featuring mentor-artists Daniel Martin and Tiffany Reid will talk with The Wall Group’s Ali Bird. (Sept. 15 at 12:30 p.m.)

Becoming a Model Citizen: A conversation with Parker Kit Hill, Nouri Hassan and RJ King on leveraging one’s platform to enact positive social change moderated by Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models and Fashion. (Sept. 15 at 4:30 p.m.)

Culture, Style and Politics: A conversation about how fashion reflects society and shapes cultural movements with designer Victor Glemaud, IMG model Precious Lee, curator Kimberly Drew and Vogue’s Chioma Nnadi. (Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.)

Radio Redhead: A live performance by musician and IMG model Karen Elson. (Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m.)

Creativity in Isolation: A discussion between musician Moses Sumney and LENS visual artist Sam Cannon on the quarantine’s impact on creativity and collaboration. (Sept. 15 at 3 p.m.)

In addition, NYFW: The Shows will include shows, presentations, virtual content and programming by some 70 designers, including Adeam, Anna Sui, Badgley Mischka, Jason Wu, Christian Siriano, Marchesa, Cynthia Rowley, Monse, Collina Strada, Dennis Basso, Studio 189, Imitation of Christ, Rebecca Minkoff, Jonathan Simkhai, LaQuan Smith, Tanya Taylor, Ulla Johnson and Veronica Beard.

All NYFW: The Shows physical events will adhere to the latest health and safety guidelines, as reported.

NYFW: The Shows’ main sponsors are BMW of North America, Visa, TRESemmé, Perrier, Alibaba Group, Tmall and Mionetto, with special projects partner Lowe’s and official television and streaming content partner E!