IMG Reveals Slate of Programming for NYFW: The Shows

IMG, the official organizer and operator of New York Fashion Week: The Shows presented by Afterpay, has unveiled its slate of programming to complement the Official NYFW Schedule released last month by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and IMG.

NYFW: The Shows will take place Sept. 8 to 12 live at Spring Studios and virtually at NYFW.com.

“Expanding upon the Official NYFW Schedule, IMG’s programming slate features designer activations, curated conversations and special events taking place in-person at NYFW: The Shows and online at NYFW.com, the digital destination for NYFW including The Shows, and every not-to-be missed minute in between,” said Joshua Glass, executive editorial director of IMG’s Fashion Events & Properties. “NYFW: The Shows’ programming lineup highlights the many ways that New York Fashion Week has become an important cultural moment, capturing attention beyond just the shows themselves.”

The event kicks off Sept. 8 with a reception for the finalists of the 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund at Spring Place.

“We are proud to be working hand in hand with IMG to support the wide range of activity taking place during New York Fashion Week,” said Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA. “As the owner and manager of the Fashion Calendar, including the Official NYFW Calendar under the American Collections Calendar, through our partnership, we celebrate designers and fashion industry leaders both on and off the runway during one of the most anticipated New York Fashion Weeks in memory.”

As reported, IMG formed the IMG Fashion Alliance to define the future of NYFW with the designers Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith, Markarian, Monse, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, Sergio Hudson and Telfar. As a result of the pandemic’s impact on the fashion and retail industries, these designers are expected to help revitalize NYFW with a multiseason commitment to NYFW: The Shows. All the designers are confirmed to play a role in IMG’s programming at Spring Studios or on NYFW.com this season.

NYFW: The Talks will release a research study exploring the correlation between Fashion Week participation and its retail impact, in a panel featuring U.S. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, IMG events and properties president Leslie Russo, Afterpay cofounder and co-CEO Nick Molnar, Moda Operandi cofounder and chief brand officer Lauren Santo Domingo, and Liberty Fairs cofounder Sharifa Murdock.

Additional panels will tackle topics such as “Creation in the New Digital Landscape” with Brandon Maxwell and IMG model Parker Kit Hill; “21st Century Collectors” with Lynn Yaeger; “My American Dream: Understanding the Fashion World Through the Immigrant Experience” with Wu and Gurung; “Interior Design’s Physidigtal Boom” with Christian Siriano, and “Representation and Indentity” with Dazed executive editorial director Lynette Nylander, IMG model Quannah Chasinghorse, and content creator Bretman Rock, among other guests.

In recognition of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, IMG has teamed with Harper’s Bazaar and editor in chief Samira Nasr to host a remembrance with special guests including IMG Models president Ivan Bart.

Continuing its partnership with the Black in Fashion Council, IMG will showcase 14 new fashion designers through programming and showrooms. In its third season, the platform for discovery of Black designers has put the spotlight on the careers of Theophilio, Kenneth Nicholson, Undra Celeste New York, House of Aama, Marrisa Wilson, Chuks Collins and Whensmokeclears, among others, whom IMG will continue supporting in various capacities at NYFW: The Shows this season.

For consumers who want to participate in fashion week, On Location, a sister company to IMG through the Endeavor network, has partnered with NYFW: The Shows to offer NYFW: The Experience, a series of packages offering inside access to NYFW Designer partners that include Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, Altuzarra, Bibhu Mohapatra, Christian Cowan, Duncan, Sur Doux, PatBo, Proezna Schouler, Rachel Comey and Staud. Experience packages are limited and are now live at NYFWexperience.com.

Afterpay is the presenting sponsor for NYFW: The Shows. There will be activations throughout New York City including a “See Now By Now” show on Sept. 8 with designer LaQuan Smith and NYFW: Shops, a 24-hour shopping experience across more than 20 stores citywide. There will also be an Afterpay Quarter in New York’s Meatpacking District on Sept. 10 with DJ sets, a roller rink, treat giveaways, café seating and a merchandise drop, as well as a fashion and music showcase from Maison Kitsuné. Afterpay will also bring the drop culture to the streets with an in-person drop-style shopping event powered by Snapchat..

In addition to Afterpay, the official partners of NYFW: The Shows are Alo Yoga, BMW of North America, Grand Mariner, Pinterest, Pepsi, Perrier, TRESemmé and Yahoo Ryot Lab, and official media partner E!.

