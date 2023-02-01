×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 1, 2023

Fashion

Couture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels

Business

Canada Goose Gets into Resale

Fashion

Saint Laurent Said to Have Leased Founder’s Original Couture House

IMG Reveals Programming for NYFW: The Shows for February 2023 Season

NYFW: The Shows takes place Feb. 10 to 15 live at Spring Studios and virtually at NYFW.com.

Kate and Laura Mulleavy
Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy will kick off New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. Michael Buckner/WWD

IMG, the official organizer and operator of NYFW: The Shows has unveiled its slate of programming and events to complement the official NYFW schedule, released by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, in partnership with IMG, last month.

NYFW: The Shows is produced by IMG Focus and will take place Feb. 10 to 15, live at Spring Studios and virtually at NYFW.com. They are sponsored by Afterpay.

IMG Fashion Alliance designer Rodarte kicks off NYFW on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Weylin in Brooklyn. Following the runway show, IMG will host a party at the newly opened Jac’s on Bond celebrating the fall 2023 collection of designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy.

On Feb. 11, IMG model Ella Emhoff, who is also an artist and fashion designer (as well as the daughter of U.S. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris), will host a one-day-only “Ella Emhoff Likes To Knit” pop-up at Spring Studios, inviting the industry to preview her handmade, one-of-a-kind knitwear. The pop-up will close with a cocktail party at Spring Place.

In collaboration with IMG, the Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showrooms supported by Shopify will return for a sixth season. The Showrooms will feature designers Cise, Diotima, Ella Lisque, Jeofroi, Made by Ciraco, Madamette, Oak and Acorn, Sincerely Ria and Torlowei. The BIFC Discovery Showrooms will run Feb. 11 to 15, offering visibility to Black designers. Alumni of the BIFC Discovery Showrooms include Theophilio, House of Aama, Harbison, A. Potts, Kenneth Nicholson, and Marrisa Wilson.

Afterpay has created all-access experiences for consumers and will support the next generation of designers with RunwayX by Afterpay, a new space at Spring Studios built exclusively to showcase emerging creatives who represent the future of fashion.

Beginning Feb. 11, RunwayX by Afterpay will have two runway shows daily with Aknvas, BruceGlen, Colin LoCascio, KGL, Melke, Private Policy, Sukeina and Tia Adeola.

In the lobby of NYFW: The Shows, Afterpay has created The Afterpay Xperience, an immersive takeover open to the public with live runway show viewing parties, photo moments, and a customization station using deadstock materials. Consumers can register for free tickets at NYFW.com/Afterpay.

On Feb. 13, NYFW: The Talks will return with the Future of Fashion presented by Afterpay. A panel will discuss fashion technology and innovation featuring Natalie McGrath, vice president of marketing at Afterpay; Lior Cole, American fashion model and Web3 entrepreneur; Leila Mashouf, cofounder and chief technology officer of Rubi Labs, and Matt Choon, chief executive officer and founder of Bowery Showroom, with moderator Nikki Ogunnaike, senior digital director of Harper’s Bazaar.

Throughout the week TreSemme will host styling appointments at its NYFW: The Shows Salon, where guests can view a short film titled “Fluid,” which features an underwater routine centered on the fluidity of hair produced by creative director, IMG model and choreographer Parris Goebel, and performed by the USA Olympic Artistic Swimming Team. Goebel will speak on a NYFW: The Talks panel presented by TreSemme to discuss Fluidity in Fashion and Beauty alongside designer Jonathan Simkhai and celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway.

NYFW: The Shows
NYFW: The Shows is headquartered at Spring Studios. Courtesy of NYFW: The Shows

IMG will introduce two new social series for Black History Month. The first, “Spotlight Series — Black Impact,” highlights designers, models, photographers, stylists, executives and industry leaders who have left their mark on the industry. The second, “Where It Came From,” will be an educational series with history lessons on trends, including Logomania, Luxury Sneakers, and the Portrait Neckline, and their origins in the Black community. Both will be on Instagram; the Spotlight series will be on @fashionweek and “Where It Came From,” will be on @nyfw.

In addition, IMG will be digitally activating with Black Beauty Roster, a digital diversity and inclusion platform focused on diversifying beauty across fashion and media. BBR will bring followers real-time coverage backstage at Studio 189, highlighting hairstylists and makeup artists within their network who will showcase methods for styling textured hair and shade matching, live on Instagram and TikTok.

Further, On Location, an experience provider, will offer fashion fans the opportunity to buy tickets to such shows as Altuzarra, Badgley Mischka, Christian Cowan, Sergio Hudson, Bibhu Mohapatra, Puppets and Puppets and The Blonds, among others, at onlocationexp.com/new-york-fashion-week-tickets.

NYFW: The Shows is presented by Afterpay, with official partners TreSemme, Yahoo and OTR Premium Cocktails. The entire schedule, which features more than 125 designer activations, is at NYFW.com/schedule.

The digital destination of NYFW: The Shows is NYFW.com. Shows and presentations will also be presented on Runway360, CFDA’s centralized digital hub. People can also follow @NYFW across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

