Ines Di Santo Launches Loungewear Collection

Avant-garde bridal designer Ines Di Santo has launched a new category of loungewear essentials called Lounge by Ines Di Santo.

“I think what defines Ines as a designer and makes her who she is, is the fact that she, herself — when in lounge mode, she always has something fabulous on. We spend a lot of time in hotels together and she always has the best robes, camisoles and minidresses. Anything she has would have the most beautiful lace trim and is so luxurious,” Veronica Di Santo, daughter of Ines Di Santo and the brand’s managing partner, told WWD. “I asked her why she always wears this and she replied, ‘I am not only preoccupied with fashion, but I want to look and feel a certain way, even when I’m sleeping.’”

Lounge by Ines Di Santo’s first collection, “Seven Sensual,” boasts seven key styles in stretch satin: the Tulip Cami, Signature Cami, Tulip Short, Signature Short, Signature Mid-Length Robe, Tulip Robe and Signature pant. Each style is offered in brushstroke floral prints and solid hues with mix-and-match appeal. The line, retailing from $110 to $298, is available through the brand’s e-commerce, as well as at its global boutiques. While the category is independent of the Ines Di Santo bridal line, it serves as a complement to the business.

“The collection represents Ines’ glamorous ethos in terms of what her bridal collection is all about. It is the kind of outfit you can dress up for dinner, dress down or wear at home, it’s very versatile,” the mother-daughter duo explained. “It’s also about extending something to the bride and her community, so that we can both celebrate that moment with the bride, but also go beyond that moment in her life and provide her, and her bridesmaid and family members, with something she can show her love and appreciation for.”