Intermix Launches ‘Be Bold’ Campaign Featuring New and Noteworthy Brands

Intermix has launched its spring campaign entitled “Be Bold,” featuring an updated assortment of new and noteworthy brands for the season.

The campaign features model Birgit Kos, and was shot by photographer Dan Martinson.

New brands that are part of Intermix’s Designer Re/Mix include Paco Rabanne, Altuzarra Runway, New Studio, Tove, Sid Neigum, LaQuan Smith, Mach & Mac, Monot, Et Ochs, Aleksandre Akhalkatsishvili and Bevza, among others.

Intermix’s spring campaign brings female empowerment to life in a way that connects directly to fashion. It highlights the pieces from the new season that best represent boldness in style. “Be Bold” encourages women to be bold in their choices, to express their uniqueness and to be confident in every context, but especially in what they wear. The campaign will appear on Intermix’s site, email and social media.

An image from Intermix’s spring campaign. courtesy shot.

“Empowering women to be bold is at the cornerstone of our brand,” said Paul Knight, vice president of marketing and creative. “So much of what Intermix believes in is self-expression, and we’re continuing to embrace that to push our creative in a more modern yet elevated way. As an extension of our campaign, we enlisted women that captured the essence of Be Bold, such as Zanna Roberts Rassi, cofounder of Milk Makeup; artist Zoe Buckman; Felita Harris, chief strategy [and revenue] officer of Harlem’s Fashion Row; Marina Larroudé, cofounder and chief creative officer of Larroudé; Babba Rivera, founder and chief executive officer [of clean hair care line Ceremonia], and more. As a female-led brand, we always use our platform to inspire our community of women to live their lives boldly.”

A look from Intermix’s spring campaign.

Divya Mathur, chief merchant at Intermix, added, “At Intermix, we are always looking for unique pieces from new and exciting designers that our clients can’t find anywhere else. Our Designer Re/Mix brands were especially curated for their fresh feel within the luxury market, entryway price point to high runway, and appeal to our younger customer. We’re thrilled to be supporting such an emerging, diverse group of designers for the spring 2022 season, which is an important part of our business model and will continue to be so.”

Intermix has 31 stores with hyper-localized assortments across the country in addition to their e-commerce channel.

