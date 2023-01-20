×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Madison Avenue Is Poised for a Shopping Comeback

Accessories

Chanel Unveils Jewelry Watches Inspired by Pincushions and Couture

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

The interdisciplinary artist Amanda Mehl is drawing attention to the direct-to-consumer label Mehl.

The interdisciplinary artist and fashion designer acts out 50 different characters in the short video.
The interdisciplinary artist and fashion designer acts out 50 different characters in the short video. Image by Amanda Mehl/Courtesy

Many designers toil away for years in order to afford Times Square advertising, but the little-known label Amehl is making a splash there in an unusual way.

The company’s founder Amanda Mehl, who is an interdisciplinary artiist, filmmaker and designer, crafted a film that will play through the end of this month outside of 10 Times Square. Titled, “There Is No ‘I’ in Team,” the short features 50 characters modeling looks from the Mehl collection. Mehl acted in, directed and shot the two-minute clip in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment during the pandemic.

Meant to be a political satire and spoof on capitalism, the premise of the video is a national athletic competition in the fictitious country of “Amehlica.” An image of Mehl is featured on a billboard with phony logos for Bank of Amehlica, Amehlican Express and Amehlican Airlines. The billboard is located on some prime Midtown real estate — the southeast corner of 41st Street and Seventh Avenue. The billboard is owned by ZAZ10TS, an art gallery that plays up digital art on billboards and installations in their building. Visitors there can view the full run of Mehl’s film in the lobby of 10 Times Square.

Related Galleries

The opportunity came about through the curator and philanthropist Tzili Charney, chairman of the real estate business L.H. Charney Associates, who Mehl met a few years ago. Charney conceived ZAZ10TS. In keeping with the contract, the video is not advertising and had to be logo-free. Mehl hoped that her Amehlica spoofs would make the cut and was glad they did. While the exposure has resulted in some new followers, but not necessarily new shoppers, more than anything it offers more “cred” with people who already knew the brand.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mehl and her family relocated to the U.S. when she was seven. Her mother Beverly is a fashion designer whose signature label was carried at Bergdorf Goodman, Barneys New York and other leading stores at one time. The elder Mehl now sells her collection via her home and at pop-up events, and taught her daughter all about fashion.

On Thursday night, Amehl will be staging a fashion show at Times Square that is being billed as the inauguration of the Amehl Semiannual National Spirit Games. The two-hour event will include guest speakers and performances, serving as a substitute for New York Fashion Week. Solely a direct-to-consumer business now, Mehl said she stopped selling wholesale a few years ago. Distribution through Isetan in Japan and select boutiques was not worth with the expense, nor was the added cost of showroom representation, she said.

The digital billboard will be up through the end of January. Zdravko Cota

In addition, the 39-year-old has a solo exhibition, “Hustle for Muscle,” on view further north at the PWA gallery through Feb. 6. Located underground in the 50th Street downtown subway station in Times Square, the gallery’s name is an acronym for Public Works Administration. The space features Amehlican products, sculptures and three Amehl fashion-inspired art films.

Partial to the unexpected, Mehl has previously held shows in a schoolbus, a hardware store and Manhattan’s diamond district. Looking ahead, drops and films, including a sci-fi one, are in the works.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Hot Summer Bags

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad