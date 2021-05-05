MILAN — One of the most anticipated retail events of the year, the opening of the Supreme store in Milan, will certainly bring some cool factor to the city’s central Corso Garibaldi in the Brera district.

The store, which is officially opening to the public on Thursday, was unveiled to a small group of journalists and friends of the house on Wednesday afternoon. Spanning about 1,080-square-feet, the store occupies a corner retail space featuring six massive floor-to-ceiling windows, some of them offering a view of the Basilica di San Simpliciano, which dates back to the fourth century.

Inside, the store, which carries the brand’s ready-to-wear and accessories assortments displayed on wooden shelves and metal racks, features a wooden floor and white walls decorated by colorful murals by American pop art artist Nate Lowman. In addition, at the entrance, two joyful and ironic sculptures by artist and professional skateboarder Mark Gonzales welcome customers, while a digital photo collage created by Weirdo Dave occupies an entire wall. The same wall also hosts a selection of skateboards.

For the opening of the Milan store, Supreme created a limited-edition set, exclusively available at the shop, including a T-shirt featuring an image of the Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper, the mural painting treasured at the refectory of Milan’s Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie.

This the first store opened in Italy by Supreme, which was founded by James Jebbia in 1994. In Europe, Supreme already operates boutique in Paris, in the Marais district, and in London in the SoHo area. In the U.S., Supreme retail network includes units in Manhattan, Brooklyn, San Francisco and Los Angeles, while in Asia, the brand has six shops in Japan.

At the end of last year, VF Corp, the Denver-based group parent to The North Face, Vans and Timberland, acquired Supreme for $2.1 billion.

