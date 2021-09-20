×
Isabel Marant Promotes Dutch Designer to Artistic Director

Kim Bekker will work alongside the label's founder Isabel Marant, the company said.

Kim Bekker.
Kim Bekker. Courtesy of Isabel Marant

PARIS — Isabel Marant has promoted label veteran Kim Bekker to artistic director of its women’s and men’s collections.

It marks the first time that the French fashion label has officially named another designer in the top creative seat, though the company said its founder would remain in place.

“The Dutch designer will work alongside Isabel Marant and will supervise women’s, men’s and accessories collections, and will accompany the growth of the house and its development projects,” the brand said in a statement. Officials at Isabel Marant could not immediately be reached for additional comment.

A graduate of the Arnhem Academy of Art and Design, Bekker was creative director of Isabel Marant from 2008 to 2018, according to her LinkedIn Profile. She returned to the company in March 2021 to take on her current position, following a stint as design director for pre-collections and finished products at Saint Laurent.

French investment fund Montefiore Investment in 2016 acquired a 51 percent stake in the Marant label. Earlier this year, its chief executive officer Anouck Duranteau-Loeper was elected president of the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Féminine, the governing body of women’s fashion in France.

