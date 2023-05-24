Catching Up With Isabella Kron

Designer Isabella Kron cut her teeth across the fashion industry for 25 years, working for the likes of Giorgio Armani, Calvin Klein, Gucci (both under the creative director of Tom Ford and Alessandro Michele) and Tom Ford (again, under his own label). During those years Kron worked closely with the designers on their women’s ready-to-wear and accessories lines before relocating to Palm Beach and venturing out of her own, where she consulted with the likes of Narciso Rodriguez, Altuzarra, Ocleppo Hilfiger and more before starting her own namesake lifestyle label in 2017.

A handbag by Isabella Kron. Courtesy of Isabella Kron.

“My career started a few decades ago. I always love beautiful things and being surrounded by them. I was very blessed growing up in a family where there was a lot of creativity around me, so I started very early on to appreciate quality, even if it was a painting, sculpture, song, etc. I started at Giorgio Armani, where he was my mentor and I started learning about this business and appreciating the artistry you can find, especially in Italy, where I currently develop my collection,” Kron told WWD.

Since launching her namesake label, Kron has specialized in women’s ready-to-wear and accessories (including leather handbags, shoes and watches). Kron said she designs each style and the line, in general, with the idea of it being very edited, as to not overproduce or create excess.

A look from Isabella Kron. Courtesy of Isabella Kron.

“Simplicity, wearability, clean lines. From my experiences, my collection is very slow-motion, I make a silhouette, revisit it with a different fabric or design,” Kron said of her design ethos, as seen from various renditions of her signature smocked halter and ruched tank tops; luxe leather handbags; ballet flats, and split-front pants. “I think slowing things down, as far as my collection is concerned, is always going to be my way of thinking.”

As Kron slowly releases new styles across ready-to-wear and accessories, she’s making sure each fits into her, and her customers’, ideal wardrobe, at a sharp price-point. The founder and creative director also noted she’s planning to focus on expanding brand awareness with pop-up shops and potential select wholesale distribution in the near future.