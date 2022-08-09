Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Japanese fashion maverick Issey Miyake, famed for his fabric innovation and bestselling perfumes, has died in a Tokyo hospital at age 84.

The cause of death was hepatocellular carcinoma, according to a brief release from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, which added that he was “surrounded by close friends and associates” at the time of his passing.

There will be no funeral or memorial service, per the designer’s wishes.

Designer Issey Miyake poses with models. WWD

Miyake founded his design studio in 1970 and made it synonymous with colorful, practical and innovative designs. He was one of the first Japanese designers to show in Paris and was part of a wave of designers that put the island nation on the fashion map in the 1970s.

Issey Miyake attends an event at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City on November 1, 1987. WWD

The designer is perhaps best known for his Pleats Please franchise, whose crimped fabrics have recently enjoyed growing popularity among men, known as Homme Plissé Issey Miyake.

He has also launched a string of popular and innovative fragrances, headlined by his iconic L’Eau d’Issey women’s scent.

A-POC — or A Piece of Cloth — the experimental line Miyake founded in 1998, was emblematic of the designer’s search for designs that addressed the needs of contemporary lifestyles.

The designer has gradually withdrawn from the frontlines of the creative process, passing the design baton to a string of acolytes, who have continued to enliven Paris Fashion Week with lively fashion shows with elements of dance, performance and whimsy.

Designers Karl Lagerfeld, Oscar de la Renta, and Issey Miyake pose for a portrait outside the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City on April 12, 1984. WWD

In a statement, the house said: “Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design. Always a pioneer, Miyake both embraced traditional handcrafts but also looked to the next solution: the newest technology driven by research and development. He never once stepped back from his love, the process of making things. He continued to work with his teams, creating new designs and supervising all collections under the various Issey Miyake labels. His spirit of joy, empowerment and beauty will be carried on by the next generations.”