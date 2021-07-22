Unity is strength — that is something a trio of Italian creatives might have had in mind when they decided to team up to launch their own brand.

Three fashion professionals with more than 10 years of experience in the fashion industry — Davide Mattiucci, Giuseppe Di Bartolomeo and Ludovica Barlafante — joined forces this year to present the first collection under the Abse-èl moniker.

Mattiucci is a fashion designer who worked for 12 years at Blumarine and is now a consultant at luxury knitwear label Alanui; Di Bartolomeo has extensive experience in accessories design, and Barlafante is a well known makeup artists.

Together they launched Abse-èl, a contemporary brand that combines ready-to-wear, accessories and beauty. Instead of focusing on a progressive brand extension, the three decided to use their individual skills to deliver a collection that telegraphs a single message reflected in clothes, shoes and bags, and lipsticks.

“This project is about our desire to express our creativity in a way that enables us to really use our own specific knowledge,” said Mattiucci, explaining that the name of the brand is a play on the words “absolute” and “elle.” “The goal is to explore a concept of femininity that transcends the idea of gender to embrace more an attitude.”

Debuting with a spring 2022 collection, currently on sale at Milan-based showroom Studio Zeta, the brand features a graphic, minimal logo with two Ls creating a rectangular shape. This appears as a metallic buckle on geometric bags, available in two sizes crafted from leather or a mirrored fabric, and on the easy-chic slides, the silver packaging of the lipstick and the clothes.

While the lipstick is presented in three colors, an Old Hollywood-inspired red, a nude tone and a hot pink shade, the rtw embraces a wider palette, spanning from white and black to orange, pink and turquoise. All crafted from stretch viscose, the pieces are all knitted to guarantee body-con silhouettes, exalted by cropped lengths and cutouts.

Manufactured in Italy, the 30-piece rtw collection will retail from 200 euros to 490 euros.

SEE ALSO:

Former Derek Lam CEO Returns With a New Brand

Serge Ruffieux, Who Made Funky Shoes for Carven, Is Launching an Accessories Brand