×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

How Global Supply Chain Challenges Will Impact Holiday Beauty Shopping

Business

Retailers Hope for a Holiday Miracle as U.K. Consumers Shun Shops

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2022

Bottling Up Sunshine: Jacquemus Said in Beauty Deal With Puig

It is understood the project is slated for introduction sometime in 2022.

Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021
Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 Alexandre Faraci/WWD

Simone Porte Jacquemus, the fashion designer who paints a tantalizing picture of the Provençale lifestyle, is bringing his sun-kissed brand vision to the beauty universe, WWD has learned.

And he is partnering with Puig, the Spanish fragrance and fashion house renowned for its storytelling approach and brand-building prowess, according to market sources.

Contacted by WWD about the new venture and business tie-up, Jacquemus had no comment.

It is understood the project is slated for introduction sometime in 2022. Details about the first product volley could not immediately be learned.

Given the heat of the Jacquemus fashion business, his fervent social media following and such famous devotees as Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and the Hadid sisters, the designer’s foray into beauty is likely to attract widespread interest.

Related Galleries

The French designer boasts 3.8 million followers on Instagram, reminding them recently that he founded his brand in 2009 with a photo of an oval-shaped block of butter stamped with his logo.

His mantra on the photo-sharing platform is direct and simple — “I like blue and white, stripes, the sun, fruit, life, poetry, Marseille and the 1980s” — all elements amenable to a unique perspective on fragrance and other beauty categories.

The designer has staged runway shows in lavender and wheat fields, made jewelry with blocks of Marseille soap, and opened a flower shop in Paris during pandemic lockdowns, dispatching country-quaint bouquets wrapped in fabric remnants from previous collections.

His aesthetic vision is a warm, homespun and inclusive one, his Instagram a jumble of folk art, rustic French produce and cuisine, gobsacking Mediterranean landscapes, and amorous couples alongside his lingerie-like fashions for women, uber cute or supersized handbags — plus his handsome, bearded mug.

Simon Porte Jacquemus and Rihanna.
Simon Porte Jacquemus and Rihanna Courtesy

The Jacquemus product universe spans men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, eyewear, hats and jewelry.

The designer has dabbled in such lifestyle products as ceramics. He also partnered with Caviar Kaspia to create Citron, a popular Provençal-style café at the Galeries Lafayette flagship on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, for which he devised everything from the menu to the napkins.

In Puig, he has chosen a partner with a strong track record of building fragrance businesses for a swath of famous brands.

Its Beauty and Fashion Division is comprised of Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier, Nina Ricci, Dries Van Noten, Penhaligon’s and L’Artisan Parfumeur; the Christian Louboutin and Comme des Garçons Parfums’ beauty product licenses, and the lifestyle brands Adolfo Dominguez, Antonio Banderas, Shakira and Benetton.

The division’s fragrances have made Puig the world’s fifth-largest selective perfume-maker, with almost 10 percent market share. Three of the company’s brands figure in the top 20 — Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Overall profits and sales were down in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the family-owned firm expects its business to amp up and is aiming to surpass 3 billion euros in sales in 2023 and reach 4.5 billion euros in revenues in 2025.

Puig’s net sales last year totaled 1.54 billion euros, a 24 percent decline in reported terms, partially offset by Charlotte Tilbury, the digitally native British color-cosmetics business incorporated in June 2020.

The company continues to expand its brand universe, often through acquisitions.

Last month, Puig revealed an investment in Scent Library, a Chinese fragrance brand. Terms were not disclosed. Puig also has a minority stake in Granado, Brazil’s oldest pharmacy brand.

It invests in fashion brands less frequently, though in 2018 it took a majority stake in Belgian fashion house Dries Van Noten, where a fragrance project is also said to be in the works.

SEE ALSO:

Jacquemus Shifts to In-Season Model With Coed Show

Dries Van Noten Acquired by Puig

Puig Profits, Sales Decline in 2020 Due to the Pandemic

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

French Fashion House Jacquemus Said in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad