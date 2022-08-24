×
Jason Rembert Unveils First Aliétte Resort Collection

Aliétte designer and Hollywood stylist Jason Rembert's debut resort collection offered joyful glam.

“I’m so happy that I’m in this place,” Aliétte designer and Hollywood stylist Jason Rembert said during a preview of his first resort collection. Approaching the collection, the designer wanted to offer feelings of joy and fun, as seen through resort’s glam embroideries, party-ready silhouettes and rich red, blue and metallic colorways. 

“I’m so happy that that color is important to me,” he said. “I’m so grateful that I work with so many amazing women who help and guide me. It’s not only the women who I style — it’s women I work with as a designer, as a stylist — on my PR teams, editors and publicists, girlfriend and daughter. I think my daughter gives me the use of color — she’s five. She still is seeing things creatively rather than ‘the way it should be, or the way it is,’ which is extremely inspiring.”

Resort offered plenty of newness in this vein with new printed dresses and separates for day, as well as party-centric occasion looks, like ruffled frocks or a racerback babydoll dress in white lace — noted to be a new fabrication within the line. 

Each look within the collection offered holiday-centric appeal while offering the proper support and versatility for wearability. For instance, resort’s lengthy red gown, which was updated in tulle for lighter appeal, or the collection’s festive feather bustier tops, which looked equally appealing with the brand’s vegan leather miniskirt as it would a pair of jeans.

Ahead of his spring 2023 show, which is set for New York Fashion Week, Rembert’s debut resort collection proved strong and displayed a nice evolution through ample textures and playful-glam attitude. 

