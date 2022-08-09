×
Jason Wu Launches Limited-edition Home Collection With AllModern

Signature rugs, throws and pillows will be available at AllModern.com and at the AllModern retail store in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

Jason Wu launches a limited edition
Jason Wu launches a limited edition home line with AllModern. courtesy shot.

Jason Wu is going deeper into the home category.

AllModern, Boston-based modern furniture manufacturers, on Tuesday will launch AllModern x Jason Wu, a limited-edition collection.

Designed by Wu, the collection features signature rugs, throws and pillows available exclusively at AllModern.com and at the AllModern retail store in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

“At AllModern, we believe good design should be the standard for all, not a luxury for the few. Jason Wu exudes this shared belief in everything he designs, and it made for such a natural dynamic collaboration to bring this collection to the AllModern customer,” said Reena Person, head of AllModern. “Jason is a brilliant designer who brings a fresh interpretation to modern that’s versatile, accessible and aspirational all at once. We can’t wait for our customers to bring the special pieces into their homes and enjoy living with them day in and day out.”

The collection draws from timeless modern styles, integrating midcentury modern and Scandinavian influences  The pieces integrate geometric forms, abstract patterns, stripes and tonal textures and are inspired by architecture and modern artists Josef Albers and Mark Rothko.

Jason Wu will launch rugs, throws and pillows with AllModern.
Jason Wu will launch rugs, throws and pillows with AllModern. courtesy shot.

Specifically, rugs are hand-tufted from 100 percent wool and are offered in a range of sizes to work with any space, and pillow and throws round out the collection. Pillows retail from $50 to $90; throws are $160 to $205, and rugs range from $100 to $1,300.

“I went in with a very specific point of view: something elevated and textural, that can fit in many different types of homes,” said Wu. “I really believe good design is all about intention and how well the details are considered. [Design] doesn’t have to be a luxury. Over the last 10 years of my career I’ve wanted to think bigger, to think about how I can let more people be a part of the Jason Wu world, and I’m excited to partner with AllModern to bring my designs into more homes,” he said.

Throw pillows by AllModern x Jason Wu.
Throw pillows by AllModern x Jason Wu. courtesy shot.

As with all items found at AllModern, the limited-edition Jason Wu pieces are available to be shipped fast and for free for orders more than $35.

Jason Wu Launches Limited-edition Home Collection
The AllModern x Jason Wu limited-edition collection. courtesy shot.

Wu has been building up his name in the home category.

In August 2020, Wu, who is known for his cooking skills and dinner parties, along with his ready-to-wear line, expanded his relationship with Brizo for a kitchen collection. They had begun their relationship in 2006 with a Jason Wu for Brizo Bath Collection, which came out in 2012. The products that he introduced in 2020 were a pull-down kitchen faucet, pull-down prep faucet, bar faucet and soap/lotion dispenser. That relationship continues.

The designer also has a home deal with Interior Define for The Jason Collection, a midcentury-inspired collection of sofas.

