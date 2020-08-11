Jason Wu, who is known for his cooking skills and lavish dinner parties — not to mention his ready-to-wear-line — is expanding his relationship with Brizo for a kitchen collection.

Brizo and Wu began their relationship in 2006 and produced the Jason Wu for Brizo Bath Collection, which came out in 2012.

The new suite of kitchen products, under the Jason Wu for Brizo label, includes a pull-down kitchen faucet, pull-down prep faucet, bar faucet, and soap/lotion dispenser.

In a virtual press conference Monday afternoon, Wu called his longtime relationship with Brizo his first experience outside of fashion and said it’s been a fruitful collaboration. He said it raised some eyebrows back then, “but now all my friends are asking me for a Brizo discount.”

“Kitchen is a space I really love. During quarantine, I’ve been exploring my culinary side. That’s kept me inspired throughout these crazy four months of not being able to leave home that much and not eating out,” he said. During the past few months, Wu started an Instagram account with his food diary called MrWuEats, where he has been showcasing his meals every day, making things from scratch and featuring local farmers.

Wu said that with so many people having an open kitchen design, they look for both form and function. He also said the faucets, which come in a matte white finish, have advanced technologies and are user friendly, which particularly comes in handy with people washing their hands so often.

Handle options are all-white, polished nickel and Guyana teak with a polished nickel accent. Wu said the choices make it customizable for different styles of living. The collection features Smart Touch Technology on the pull-down kitchen and pull-down prep faucet, which activates water flow. The faucets are also compatible with optional VoiceIQ Technology, which allows users to issue voice commands to one’s connected home device to activate water flow in metered or custom amounts.

“Since the start of our relationship with Jason Wu in 2006, his forward-thinking sense of style continues to enrich and influence the Brizo brand’s unique, fashion-centric approach to design,” said Mandy Ellington, Brizo director’s of brand management.

“As we were collaborating we wanted to embrace all those design principles which Brizo follows — timeless design, clean simplicity and Scandinavian design,” said Seth Fritz, manager, Brizo Design Futures.

Wu said he didn’t want the faucets to look like a fashion designer created them.

“I’m not classically trained. I do like the idea of something that isn’t so obvious. There’s subtle hints of what I love from my fashion background. I wanted this to be something that looks great for the home and doesn’t scream ‘fashion collection with designer, novelty.'”

The collection will be available to order this fall through kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide. The faucets retail for $687.

In June, Wu revealed a collaboration with 1-800 Flowers for floral bouquets.