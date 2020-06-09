Jason Wu is branching out.

Wu has forged a deal with 1-800-Flowers.com to create an exclusive assortment of bouquets. Dubbed the “Jason Wu for Wild Beauty” collection, it is available nationwide and features arrangements that embody the designer’s aesthetic of femininity and sophistication.

This marks Wu’s first collaboration with a floral and gifting brand.

The venture will have behind-the-scenes content, specially designed thank you notes and the ability to preview select bouquets in 3-D.

“Flowers have always had a significant presence in my life,” Wu said. “My father was an avid gardener, so I’ve had a deep love of flowers ever since I was young. Throughout my career, floral elements have been a signature part of my ready-to-wear designs and are prominently featured in my fashion show sets.”

“Jason Wu is one of the world’s most renowned fashion designers and we are so happy to collaborate with him on this truly original collection, which reflects his unique point of view in floral design and bouquet presentation,” said Valerie Ghitelman, vice president, product development and design, at 1-800-Flowers.com. “We are excited to not only share these beautifully crafted arrangements with our customers, but to engage them with distinctive content that provides insights into Jason’s design influences and more.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Black Lives Matter: Messages from the New York City Protests

The arrangements include freshly cut flowers, such as roses, sunflowers, Gerbera daisies, thistle, aster, mini calla lilies, among others — that are grown at select eco-friendly, sustainable farms. Each boutique, which includes a mix of textures and florals unique to the season, arrives wrapped in white craft paper and comes in a signature gift box. A galvanized flower pail is also offered to showcase their arrangement.

The Jason Wu for Wild Beauty collection features Citrus Crush, Watercolor Chiffon, Wild Cascade, Poplin Creme and Silken Roses. This is an ongoing collaboration and collections will be added. Prices range from $44.99 to $64.99.

Bouquets from the collection arrive with a custom hangtag, which prompts recipients though a QR code to engage in a mobile web experience. The content includes behind-the-scenes footage from Wu’s rtw fall 2020 fashion show and a Jason Wu for Wild Beauty collection photo shoot, both of which took place earlier this year. The 3-D and augmented reality feature enables web shoppers to preview three of the boutiques in 3-D and then in their own spaces with augmented reality using their mobile devices.