×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Blackpink’s Jennie Talks Acting and Fashion at Her Cannes Debut

Beauty

Ariana Grande’s R.e.m. Beauty Nabs Investment From Sandbridge Capital

Fashion

Dsquared Clashes Sexy and Sporty for Resort

Jean Paul Gaultier Is the Visual Guru Behind New Berlin Revue

The maverick fashion designer is the curator and visual director of the next big show at Berlin’s Friedrichstadt-Palast, with a production budget of about 14 million euros.

"Falling | In Love" show Friedrichstadt-Palast curated by Jean Paul Gaultier.
A rendering of the set for "Falling | In Love," a revue at Berlin’s Friedrichstadt-Palast curated by Jean Paul Gaultier. Courtesy of Friedrichstadt-Palast

Jean Paul Gaultier still has a taste for fashion’s outer fringes: As curator and visual design director of the next cabaret-style revue at Berlin’s Friedrichstadt-Palast, Gaultier conscripted the alien-looking Canadian couple known as Fecal Matter, and the Russian performance artist Sasha Frolova, synonymous with latex and abstract forms.

“Falling | In Love” is the title for the show, billed as the most expensive ever mounted by the state theater owned by the City of Berlin. The production budget was nearly 14 million euros and the show debuts on Sept. 21.

The project represents an encore for Gaultier, who had designed around 500 costumes for “The One” revue that opened in 2016, fulfilling a childhood dream.

Related Galleries

A costume design by Jean Paul Gaultier. Courtesy of Friedrichstadt-Palast

The couture legend, who retired from the runway in 2020, said he’s “thrilled” to be back in show business with Friedrichstadt-Palast, which boasts the largest theater stage in the world.

Gaultier said his latest collaboration “makes me go even further in my creativity, as well as working with new talents like Fecal Matter or Sasha Frolova. I can’t wait for the audience to enjoy this new adventure.”

Part Moulin Rouge, part Cirque de Soleil, part rock concert, the “grand shows” served up by Friedrichstadt-Palast involve more than 100 performers, including singers, dancers and acrobats.

Jean Paul Gaultier. Markus Nass

According to the theater, the word “falling” in the show title alludes to the sense of foreboding felt by many people in these troubled times, though the video teaser for the show depicts a bare-chested dancer falling into a thick pile of colorful flowers.

“We believe in the beauty of this world and in the good of people, despite everything,” commented Berndt Schmidt, general director and producer at the theater, suggesting that visitors will fall into “a sea of love.”

The show’s protagonist is a young, deaf poet who falls through “the gray asphalt of civilization” into a “hidden garden of love” where he experiences “the eternal human dream of a better world.”

Gaultier said he chose Fecal Matter’s Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran for the way they question gender boundaries and ideals of beauty with their fashions, and slyly poke fun at consumerism.

Courtesy of Friedrichstadt-Palast

The pale, bald duo – partial to darkened eyeballs, zombie makeup and body dysphoria – founded Fecal Matter in 2016 and today boast 755,000 followers on Instagram. In 2021, they fronted a campaign for Converse x Rick Owens sneakers.

Frolova makes sculptures, digital art and inflatable latex costumes that are colorful, cartoonish and otherworldly.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Hot Summer Bags

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jean Paul Gaultier is Adding His Creative Flourish to New Berlin Revue

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad