Jeremy Scott Is Exiting Moschino

MILAN — After 10 years, Jeremy Scott is leaving his role as creative director of Moschino, WWD has learned.

A statement is expected shortly.

“I am fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with the creative force that is Jeremy Scott,” said Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of Moschino’s parent company Aeffe. “I would like to thank him for his 10 years of commitment to Franco Moschino’s legacy house and for ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history.”

Scott described his tenure at Moschino as “a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination.”

He added that he was “so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind” and thanked Ferretti “for the honor of leading this iconic house” and his fans around the world.

To be sure, succeeding longtime creative director Rossella Jardini, who carried forward Franco Moschino’s torch, Scott was successful in grasping the tongue-in-cheek humor and ironic spirit of the founder and brought the brand to the attention of a number of international artists and celebrities from Katy Perry to Gwen Stefani.

Moschino RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

His most recent collection, paraded last month in Milan for the fall 2023 season, hinged on vaguely 1980s Ladies Who Lunch suits and prim coats with some serious warping going on. Hemlines, buttons, contrast trims, floral and houndstooth prints appeared to be melting and dripping like Salvador Dalí’s clocks.