Jerry Lorenzo Appointed Innersect Shanghai Co-curator

Innersect has also formed a strategic partnership with China's popular social commerce platform Xiaohongshu for the upcoming edition.

Jerry Lorenzo
Jerry Lorenzo Sipa USA via AP

LONDON — Jerry Lorenzo, founder of the fashion label Fear of God, has been appointed as co-curator of this year’s street culture festival Innersect Shanghai.

This is the first time that Innersect has appointed a co-curator.

Scheduled for Dec. 10 to 12, Innersect 2021 will feature an immersive experience under the theme of “Balance,” under Lorenzo’s vision, and present a stand-alone program of guest designers, talks, drops and events.

Fear of God will also present its own activation allowing Innersect visitors to step inside the brand’s creative atmosphere.

“I look forward to bringing the world of Fear of God to life across our three pillars — Fear of God, Essentials and Fear of God Athletics with Adidas. This is the first time we are activating all three pillars together, which will give our community a deeper understanding of who we are,” said Lorenzo, who was last week revealed as a nominee for American Menswear Designer of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Kaufmann Zhang, who founded Innersect in 2017, said the collaboration with Lorenzo has been years in the making.

“  Jerry is very careful in how he selects his business partners. We first met in early 2017 when the first edition of Innersect was still yet to be established and we’ve continued to build a relationship with him over the years,” he said.

“We are grateful for having these opportunities to get to know each other and to build a friendship. Now we think it’s the right time to go one step further and bring more excitement to the entire industry,” he added.

Besides Lorenzo’s involvement, Innersect has formed a strategic partnership with China’s popular social commerce platfrom Xiaohongshu.

“With the joint efforts of both sides, we will reach across borders and add to the world’s growing interest in Chinese brands and talent. This is a partnership truly dedicated to youth empowerment that will allow us to grow our innovative, diverse and authentic ecosystem of streetwear culture,” he added.

