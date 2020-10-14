PARIS — Joseph has named Anna Lundbäck Dyhr and Frederik Dyhr as co-creative directors, based in the Paris design studio and workshop.

“We are excited to be able to work side-by-side and to have the opportunity to continue building on the brand’s success,” the husband-and-wife team said Wednesday.

Joseph had named Susan Clayton creative director in 2018, following the departure of her predecessor, Louise Trotter, who moved to Lacoste. Clayton had worked a minimalist style for the label with loose, masculine tailoring in rusty, solid colors.

Anna Lundbäck Dyhr joined Joseph in November 2018. She previously held senior design roles at Bottega Veneta, Lanvin, Uniqlo U and Cos. Frederik Dyhr, who joined the company last month, was creative director for men’s wear at Tommy Hilfiger and has also held design roles at Belstaff and Burberry.

“They have an impressive range of experience and expertise. Together they bring an invaluable combination of creativity and commercial thinking,” noted Barbara Campos, chief executive officer of Joseph.

The pair will share responsibility for women’s ready to wear and accessories collections, the label said.

Prada is a high-profile example of a fashion label that has put a design team at the head, with Raf Simons joining Miuccia Prada earlier this year.

Luke and Lucie Meier, a husband-and-wife design team, have given Jil Sander a jolt of sensuality, femininity and chic minimalism since taking over the label in 2017.