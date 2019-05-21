By  on May 21, 2019

Juun.J has opened its first flagship, a 1,300-square-foot boutique in Dosan Park in the Gangnam-gu section of Seoul.

The shop, which had a soft opening earlier this month, carries the designer’s full collection of men’s and women’s apparel as well as several limited-edition collaboration pieces. To celebrate the store’s opening, Juun.J partnered with Kappa, the Italian sportswear brand, on a collection of workwear-inspired clothes as well as hats and bags.

