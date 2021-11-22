×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Why Balenciaga Brought Its Haute Couture Collection to China

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: JW Anderson to Show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

EXCLUSIVE: JW Anderson to Show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

Founded by designer Jonathan Anderson, the brand will show its men's fall 2022 and women's pre-collection as part of the Camera Nazionale della Moda's official calendar.

Jonathan Anderson
Jonathan Anderson Scott Trindle -Courtesy image

MILAN — Milan Men’s Fashion Week’s calendar has not been finalized yet, but the JW Anderson brand will reveal today it plans to be part of it next January.

The London-based label will stage a show to present its men’s collection for fall 2022 and its women’s pre-fall collection in the Italian city, as part of the official schedule organized by Italy’s Camera della Moda.

“For the past few seasons I enjoyed exploring new ways to present the JW Anderson collections,” said Jonathan Anderson, who launched the brand in 2008. “Like our shows in a box and our most recent calendar with Juergen Teller, I wanted to do a physical show again but try something different: so we’ll be showing in Milan, a city I love and find inspiration often.”

With this show, the brand is launching a new itinerant presentation model with the goal to reach out to different audiences and help them be closer to the designer’s creative vision, said the company in a statement.

Related Galleries

Details of the location and the exact date of the show were not yet available. Milan Men’s Fashion Week will be held Jan. 14 to 18. It will follow the upcoming edition of Pitti Uomo, which will run from Jan. 11 to 13 in Florence and feature Ann Demeulemeester as the guest designer brand, as reported.

“I am pleased and proud to host the JW Anderson fashion show in Milan in our January calendar. This is the confirmation of the positive energy that pervades our city,” said Carlo Capasa, chairman of Italy’s chamber of fashion. “Milan is increasingly becoming a reference hub that brings together big brands, new talents and independent creatives, showing itself as a city of reference in which to combine creativity and know-how.”

Born in Northern Ireland in 1984, Anderson is known for his provocative and androgynous designs. He studied men’s wear at the London College of Fashion, graduating in 2005.

The designer, who has also been creative director of the Loewe brand since 2014, has collaborated with Converse and with Uniqlo, and last year Moncler chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini tapped JW Anderson to be part of the Moncler Genius project.

Anderson previously held a show in Italy when, in June 2017, he presented his brand’s spring 2018 collection at Pitti Uomo in the gardens of the La Pietra villa in the hilltops of Florence.

In Septembeer 2020, to mark the debut of the 1 Moncler JW Anderson collection, part of the Moncler Genius project, Moncler and JW Anderson created “Exhibition in a Box,” a limited edition of 500 archive cases. The designer worked with the New York-based photographer Tyler Mitchell, finding a common interest in art, and created the micro-showcase, which contained photographs the duo shot of the collection in the English countryside during the summer. The designer also presented his JW Anderson spring 2021 collection “in a box” to editors and buyers, forgoing a runway or presentation event due to the pandemic.

Last September, Anderson sent out his final show-in-a-box presentation, this time featuring a 2022 calendar of semi-naked Juergen Teller self-portraits. At the time the designer said he was planning to put JW Anderson back on the runway next year.

 

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

JW Anderson to Show at Milan

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad