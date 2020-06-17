JW Anderson is celebrating Yoox’s 20th anniversary with an exclusive genderless capsule collection going beyond seasons and trends. Launching June 18, the capsule comprises 10 pieces across ready-to-wear, handbags and footwear ranging from $380 to $1,140.

“I remember when Yoox first approached us about doing something for their 20th anniversary and I thought it would be interesting to do something that looked at things we have done in the past at JW Anderson,” said Jonathan Anderson, who began his partnership with Yoox in 2011.

Anderson dove into his archive to pull familiar themes of Britishness and playful patchwork reinterpreted here to challenge binary notions of gender. “We really looked at what we thought would make sense for the capsule and created some asymmetric pieces, a shirt dress and a skirt, and a patchwork trench coat. Patchwork is a recurring JW Anderson code and I think the color palette feels very British in a way and Britishness is a part of our DNA.” Silky shirting with pleated sleeves or a draped sash and a patchwork shirt dress rounded out gender inclusive items alongside the brand’s inherent aristocratic elegance.