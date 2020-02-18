The Hervé L. Leroux label is returning to ready-to-wear.
The revived line will be presented to buyers during Paris Fashion Week and is designed by the late couturier’s sister Jocelyne Caudroy.
"Hervé left a fantastic heritage [of sketches and unfinished works]. When the project was suggested, I thought of Virginie Viard and how she had worked alongside Karl Lagerfeld. I accepted because this way, I can preserve the way Hervé worked. To continue, when given the opportunity, is important because this heritage lives within us,” Caudroy said.
Report: @lilytempleton
📸: WWD Archives
—
#wwdfashion
#hervelleroux