AMSTERDAM — Karl Lagerfeld is everywhere at the brand’s new headquarters here: as cute figurines nestled in wall niches; in wry, large-scale photos depicting the imperious-looking designer in quotidian scenes, and in a variety of artworks, including large-scale watercolor portraits by street artists.

“Embrace the present and invent the future,” one of his famous quotes, is writ large in the atrium, a mantra for the 150-plus employees here who are nimbly propelling his namesake house into one of the fastest-growing brands in fashion.