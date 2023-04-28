The Karl Lagerfeld Hotel in Macao Officially Opens in June

The late Karl Lagerfeld’s most ambitious hospitality project, a lavish 271-room luxury hotel in Macao, will open officially in June with a multiday celebration.

The project was initially unveiled in 2014, but its opening was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes onstream as affluent Chinese resume traveling following the lifting of the country’s zero-COVID-19 policy — and amid heightened interest in all things Lagerfeld, fanned by the imminent opening of the Costume Institute’s spring fashion exhibition devoted to him at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The Karl Lagerfeld is part of the Grand Lisboa Palace luxury development spearheaded by Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, or SJM, the gaming concessionaire that also created Palazzo Versace Macau for its resort destination in Cotai.

The lobby of The Karl Lagerfeld hotel. Derry Sio

Located in a 20-story tower, the five-star Lagerfeld hotel was entirely designed by the late German designer, who blended classic Chinese designs with contemporary Western aesthetics. Among amenities are a lounge packed with 4,000 books, an indoor swimming pool, and a Mesa Restaurant by renowned Portuguese chef José Avillez.

Rooms and suites are spacious, spanning from 650 square feet to 3,750 square feet, with headboards on king-size beds inspired by Chinese coins, and vases handmade in Jingdezhen, which has been a center of porcelain production for more than 1,700 years.

Artistic touches in the hotel include Terzani chandeliers, and sculptures by artists Jean-Michel Othoniel and Marcel Wanders.

The Book Lounge features some 4,000 volumes as part of the decor.

A self-professed fan of hotel living, Lagerfeld told WWD back in 2014 that his personal preferences would mark the Macao project.

“You know, Gabrielle Chanel always said, ‘I only make dresses I would wear.’ And I make only rooms where I would like to sleep. It’s as simple as that,” he said at the time.

Lagerfeld himself initiated his signature brand’s thrust into hospitality, and his interior design concepts include lobbies for Toronto and Miami condominium projects.

The brand has marched further into lifestyle territory: In 2021, it unveiled a licensing partnership with Vanity Group, based in Sydney, for exclusive Karl Lagerfeld hair care and skin care amenities for high-end hotels around the world. It also secured an agreement with Spanish developer Sierra Blanca Estates to develop luxury villas in Marbella.

Earlier this month, it launched a luxury furniture line and homewares range. The Karl Lagerfeld Maison collection was created in collaboration with Matteo Nunziati, known for his interior designs for luxury hotels and residential projects in destinations including Italy, the Middle East and the U.S., as reported.

Details of the hotel’s grand-opening celebrations are still under wraps. The hotel is accepting international bookings from April 29, with room rates listed on the website starting at about 530 euros.