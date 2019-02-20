PARIS — Karl Lagerfeld will be laid to rest in a “very, very private moment” with friends and family, in accordance with the wishes of the German designer, who died Tuesday at age 85, a spokeswoman for his brand said Wednesday.

Lagerfeld famously refused to attend funerals, with the exception of his longtime partner Jacques de Bascher, whom he stayed close to during his final illness, subsequently organizing and attending a funeral mass in his honor.

But he always made clear that he did not want a public funeral after his own death, telling Numéro magazine in an interview last year that he preferred for his ashes to be scattered near those of his mother Elisabeth and those of his cat Choupette, should she pass away before him.

“I hate the idea of taking up space with remains,” Lagerfeld told documentary maker Loïc Prigent in the 2012 documentary “Karl Lagerfeld Sketches His Life.”

“I am really against remembrances, that kind of thing. You have to just disappear. I hate funerals. Already I don’t like to attend them, so I wouldn’t want to expose anyone to anything that horrible. On top of that, since I have no religion, what do you want them to do? When it’s over, it’s over,” he added.

No media will be allowed at the closed-doors ceremony, the spokeswoman said, declining to provide additional details.

By contrast, Yves Saint Laurent’s funeral in 2008 was a state affair, with President Nicolas Sarkozy decorating the designer’s oak coffin with the French flag and giving Saint Laurent military honors, as hundreds of onlookers thronged behind barriers surround the church in central Paris.

Tributes to Lagerfeld have poured in, as the fashion world reacted with shock and sadness to the death of one of its most prolific and brilliant designers. Lagerfeld’s last collection for Fendi will be shown in Milan on Thursday, to be followed by his final collection for Chanel, to be unveiled in Paris on March 5.