×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Cruise 2024

Men's

The Upward Trajectory of KidSuper’s Colm Dillane

Fashion

Valentino to Stage Next Couture Show at Château de Chantilly

Designer Katie Gallagher’s Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

The late 35-year-old's fortitude struck a chord with many following her death last summer.

Designer Katie Gallagher has died at 35.
Katie Gallagher Courtesy

Having spent last week walking the streets of New York preparing for her sister Katie Gallagher’s memorial, Lara said ”heartbreaking as that is, there’s comfort there too.”

About 150 friends, colleagues and relatives paid tribute to Gallagher Thursday night at Saint Mary Grand, where examples of her designs were on display, as well as personal belongings like her high school cross country Nike spikes — embroidered with her name and still dusted with dirt from her last race. A favorite red jacket emblazoned with “Chasing Dreams” was also on view.

Having spent the past 10 months photographing and cataloguing 550-plus garments that had been stowed away in a storage unit in Los Angeles, where the designer lived briefly, her filmmaker sister Lara said, “For her to have kept all that despite moves and instability, she just knew her worth and that it was important from the very beginning.”

Related Galleries

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Katie Gallagher's fashions are displayed on mannequins during the memorial service held for NYC designer Katie Gallagher on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Gallagher’s fashions were displayed on mannequins during the memorial service. Getty Images

Driven by the conviction that Gallagher would have want something to be held in New York, Lara said, “She would just want more, more, more — now. She was always pushing and planning. She was so full of promise. That was somewhat, due to her age, as well as [despite] what she had accomplished, she hadn’t reached where she wanted to go. For that to be taken away is heartbreaking to wonder what would have been possible, when someone is young, single and had so much life left to live.

“Katie just had an amazing amount of energy. She did not want to quit, did not want to quit,” her sister said.

Although the independent designer occasionally suited up celebrities like Lady Gaga for select appearances, she never was widely known. Despite that, her death last summer at the age of 35, which was deemed a homicide in March and continues to be investigated by the New York City Police Department, prompted interest in her career.

The New York City’s chief medical examiner’s office determined the cause was due to ”acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl and ethanol.”

To try to preserve Gallagher’s designs, her family has established the Katie Gallagher Artist Archive, which was approved for fiscal sponsorship by Fractured Atlas in March. By documenting and contextualizing her works, 26 collections and such materials as sketches and inspirations, the archive is meant to provide better insight into her creative process and to celebrate what she accomplished during her life. Through a partnership with Fractured Atlas, the aim is to secure grant funding, corporate sponsorships, and additional individual support to further the work.

As the family seeks curators and museums for some of her designs and to share her work in other ways, plans are underway to line up an intern through California State Long Beach’s master’s program in textile archiving to help suss out a plan.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Lara Gallagher and Marlee Gallagher speak during the memorial service held for NYC Designer Katie Gallagher on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
The designer’s sisters Lara Gallagher and Marlee Gallagher addressed guests in New York City last week. Getty Images

During Thursday’s tribute, Gallagher’s family and friends shared insights and memories of her life. A high school friend’s 10-year-old son asked the still unanswerable question of, “Who would do this to Katie?” according to Lara. Later the celebrant of the memorial, Jamie Thrower, a Portland, Oregon, death doula, led attendees on a procession to Gallagher’s former Chinatown apartment building for a burning ritual with candles and smudges made from dried flowers from Gallagher’s funeral last summer.

“This was Katie’s city. She just knew where to get everything — every button, every kind of flower. She walked everywhere. She didn’t ride the subway. She just walked and walked and walked. That’s why the procession was so important,” her sister said.

Not wanting to speak too much about the homicide investigation into her sister’s death, Lara said the family is still in touch with the NYPD and the Manhattan district attorney, and “are hoping for news soon.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Atmosphere at the memorial service held for NYC Designer Katie Gallagher on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Personal memorabilia was displayed at the memorial service held for Gallagher. Getty Images

Lara said, ”Her life was her work. She would want to be remembered for her work, tenacity and what she was able to accomplish on her own, never having a financial backer or investor. She went to RISD, but she was completely self-taught.”

Her inclination to work “so hard” can be seen in the obsession with patternmaking, fit and wanting to know how to do everything, because she didn’t know who to rely on or to ask, Lara said. “She always talked about how fashion wasn’t the end goal. It was about stories, and her shows were about the music, the tone, the lighting and the world that she was creating rather than any one garment,” Lara said.

Katie Gallagher RTW Fall 2019
Katie Gallagher RTW Fall 2019 Courtesy Photo

The designer loved old ladies and often talked with her sister about how they too would be ones. “I knew she was going to be a tiny, really fashionable, amazing old lady in New York, wearing gloves. That she’ll never be that is tragic.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Hot Summer Bags

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Katie Gallagher's Family Creates Archive in Her Memory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad