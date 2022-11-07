Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

NEW YORK — Catherine Holstein, creative director of Khaite, was named the Womenswear Designer of the Year at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night.

Holstein, who founded her ready-to-wear company in 2016 and is known for her signature sensuality and ease, beat out Peter Do, Christopher John Rogers, Gabriela Hearst and LaQuan Smith at the CFDA Fashion Awards, which were held in partnership with Amazon Fashion at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani here.

Taking home the award for Menswear Designer of the Year was Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode, who also won the category in 2021, as well as Emerging Designer of the Year in 2019. Aujla, who is known for her heritage-inspired collections that use heirloom fabrics and vintage manufacturing techniques, topped Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God, Mike Amiri of Amiri, Thom Browne and Willy Chavarria.

Emily Adams Bode Courtesy

Winning the American Accessory Designer of Year was Raul Lopez for Luar, whose collections are inspired by his Dominican heritage as a New Yorker and his gender-fluid approach. He was up against Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Brandon Blackwood, Stuart Vevers for Coach and Telfar Clemens for Telfar.

Raul Lopez of Luar Lexie Moreland for WWD

The winner of the Emerging Designer of the Year was Elena Velez, who competed in the category against Bach Mai, Carly Mark for Puppets and Puppets, Colm Dillane for KidSuper and Lauren Harwell Godfrey for Harwell Godfrey. Velez, who hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a graduate of Parsons School of Design and Central Saint Martins. Her New York-based brand made its first official New York Fashion Week debut in September 2021 and is known for its nontraditional synthesis of metalwork and high fashion.

Elena Velez Lexie Moreland for WWD

The awards were hosted by actress Natasha Lyonne and marked the CFDA’s 60th anniversary.

Christina Ricci presented the Womenswear Designer of the Year award, Trevor Noah revealed the Menswear Designer of the Year Award, and the Accessory Designer of the Year was presented by Joel Kim Booster. Keke Palmer gave the award to the Emerging Designer of the Year winner.

Martha Stewart presented Skims with the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion, and it was accepted by the brand’s founders Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede and Emma Grede. That award was originally to be presented by Amy Schumer, who was unable to attend because of her young son’s viral health issue.

Bradley Cooper gave this year’s Fashion Icon award to Lenny Kravitz, while Law Roach received his Stylist Award from Kerry Washington.

Anna Wintour presented Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yun curator in charge of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert.

In a surprise move, Cher and Jesse Jo Stark presented Chrome Hearts with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement award, which was accepted by co-owners Laurie Lynn and Richard Stark. (Jesse Jo Stark is their daughter.) Cher also presented the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard to stylist Patti Wilson.

The Positive Social Influence Award, presented by Instagram’s Eva Chen, went to Slaysians from The House of Slay featuring Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung and Ezra J. William.

Stan Herman presented Jeffrey Banks with the Special Anniversary Award.

Amber Valletta presented the The Environmental Sustainability Award to the United Nations, which was accepted by Amina J. Mohammad, U.N. deputy secretary-general.

The Board of Trustee’s Award, posthumously presented to Virgil Abloh, was accepted by the late designer’s wife, Shannon Abloh.

The awards were cohosted by CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough.