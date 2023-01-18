×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli Opens Permanent Store at Harrods

Business

Mark Weston Exits Dunhill After Five Years

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Jones Collaborates With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

The line will include the spirits brand's first consumer-facing luxury fashion item.

Kim Jones visiting the historic Hennessy cellars in Cognac.
Kim Jones visiting the historic Hennessy cellars in Cognac. Courtesy image

PARIS — Marking his first collaboration with a spirits brand, Kim Jones has joined forces with Hennessy X.O cognac to launch an exclusive collection.

The British designer, who is artistic director of men’s collections at Dior and head of womenswear at Fendi, has designed a masterpiece decanter, a limited-edition bottle and a fashion item as part of the project, set to be unveiled in London in March to coincide with the commercial launch of the line.

Hennessy declined to provide any additional details on the fashion element of the partnership, beyond saying the piece will mark the first time that Hennessy X.O releases a consumer-facing luxury fashion item.

Related Galleries

Bringing together two powerhouses within luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the collaboration is sure to resonate among the cognac’s celebrity fans, which include athletes and hip-hop stars. Snoop Dogg and Drake are among those who have name-checked Hennessy in their lyrics.

However, it was the house’s historic roots that drew in the designer.

“For this collaboration, I drew inspiration from Hennessy X.O’s archives to design for the past, the present and the future. I was especially drawn to the brand’s history of rigorous craftsmanship — an approach that also holds true with fashion,” Jones said in a statement.

He’s the latest creative to partner with the Hennessy X.O brand, following Canadian-born architect Frank Gehry, Chinese artist Cai Guo-Qiang and British director Ridley Scott, who directed a campaign for the drink in 2019.

“We are thrilled to embark on a new odyssey blending cognac-making and couture with Kim Jones, a creative master of our time,” said Laurent Boillot, chief executive officer of Hennessy. “Inspired by the emblematic personality of Hennessy X.O, Kim has developed a resolutely contemporary collection that is destined to make an impact on culture today and in the future.”

Hennessy X.O is the maison’s original offering, an “extra old” brandy created by Maurice Hennessy in 1870 for his circle of friends that has become the global leader in its market. Known for its distinctive bottle, the cognac is assembled from various eaux-de-vie and aged in barrels for at least 10 years.

The Hennessy house has worked in the past with luxury brands and designers through some of its other franchises, such as its high-end Richard Hennessy cognac, which debuted a collaboration with Berluti in October featuring a calf leather attaché case holding a crystal carafe.

Meanwhile, jeweler Lorenz Bäumer created a new magnum for the Paradis blend in Maison Hennessy’s Editions Rares collection last summer to mark the 75th anniversary of the NBA. The crystal basketball, available in a limited edition of 75 units, retailed for $162,000.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kim Jones Partners With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad