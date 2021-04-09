A look from the Dior men's beachwear capsule collection.

Eddie Wrey/Courtesy of Dior

BEACH BLANKET BABYLON: Dior men’s designer Kim Jones is extending his collaboration with artist Kenny Scharf into a capsule collection of beachwear set to hit select Dior stores from mid-April.

The retro-tinged casual wardrobe spans T-shirts, polo shirts, shorts and bathrobes. Dior Oblique motifs in tone-on-tone are combined with terry cloth, along with two-tone effects and plays on transparency. Blue or white track suits feature the Dior logo in rubber.

A bandana featuring a Kenny Scharf painting from the Dior men’s beachwear collection.  Courtesy of Dior

Scharf’s psychedelic 2011 painting “Viva Mare Viva Mar,” featuring aquatic creatures in pop colors, appears on a silk shirt and a swimsuit, as well as a bandana. Accessories include a boat bag in Dior Oblique jacquard, Atlas sandals in a new white version, and a steel water bottle with a leather and nylon strap. 

A look from the Dior men’s beachwear collection.  Eddie Wrey/Courtesy of Dior

Jones has made art collaborations a central feature of his design process, with a preference for artists that cross over into pop culture. Scharf’s cartoon-like paintings steeped in sci-fi inspired the pre-fall collection, unveiled in December with a film that showed models walking against an intergalactic backdrop to a soundtrack of Deee-Lite.

