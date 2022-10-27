×
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2022

Fashion Turns Out for WWD Honors Evening

Europe, China Drive Moncler Sales in Q3, Revenues in Nine Months Surpass 1.55 Billion Euros

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy and Fighting Fast Fashion

Kleinfeld Rings Up Trunk Show Sales, Launches Zales Collaboration

A Roaring Twenties-themed party was held to celebrate the partnership in New York.

Models donned wedding gowns and jewelry from the Kleinfeld and Zales collaboration in New York
Models donned wedding gowns and jewelry from the new collaborative line. Photo by Ashley Bean/Courtesy Kleinfeld

After years of discussing the prospect, Kleinfeld and Zales have joined forces to unveil a collection of lab-made diamond engagement rings and wedding bands.

Both parties marked the union with a launch party inspired by the Roaring Twenties at the wedding gown retailer’s New York flagship Wednesday night. Staying true to the theme, the white Rolls-Royce Phantom III car parked in front of the Kleinfeld store on West 20th Street was prime for photo ops.

Inside the store, the mood was equally festive as the New York Belles sang and played music, while bartenders served up cucumber gimlets. Many guests dressed for the occasion wearing flapper dresses, sequined headdresses and button-holed shoes. Kleinfeld co-owner Mara Urshel abided by the dress code and mingled with guests. “After all we’ve been through in the past few years, having a Roaring Twenties party seems like a fun idea,” she said. “It was a natural extension for bridal.”

The 15-piece Zales collaboration — a first for both companies — features lab-grown diamond jewelry that was inspired by wedding gowns. Engagement rings, necklaces and other jewelry will be offered in 200 Zales stores. An engagement ring that is just shy of 4 carats retails for nearly $9,000. A 7-carat lab-made diamond retails for $120,000. The union was talked about for years, before both companies finalized the deal, said Urshel. The retailer’s chief executive officer Ronnie Rothstein was also in the mix at the event.

Kleinfeld has been seeing success with trunk shows — a recent three-day trunk show for Pnina Tornai rang up more than $500,000 in sales. A three-day one for Anne Barge is expected to drum up about $250,000, according to Urshel. That will be followed by another trunk show for Martina Liana hosted by head designer Martine Harris, who is flying in from Europe for the event.

The Kleinfeld x Zales collection features lab-made diamonds. Ashley Bean

In other bridal-related news, the equality-minded wedding publication Love Inc. launched its first nationally distributed print issue earlier this week through 40 major retailers in North America. The wedding-centric publication was started about a decade ago by Brittny Drye. In a cover story, Brooke Eden discussed being gay in the conservative country music scene, as well as her nuptials. This season’s Love Inc. print edition is offered in more than 40 major retailers in North America.

Along with information about style, planning, inspiration, registry, destinations and post-wedding alteration, the debut issue highlights how to make weddings inclusive for all guests and how to break old-school wedding rules. There is also intel about gender-inclusive beauty brands and hotel-inspired home decor products that are suitable for wedding registries. And the October issue spotlights eight LGBTQ weddings, including a celebrity destination wedding in Mexico, among others.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

