La Ligne’s Seventh Anniversary Archive Collection

In honor of ready-to-wear label La Ligne’s seventh anniversary, cofounders Meredith Melling, Valerie Macaulay and Molly Howard are tapping into their customers’ favorite styles to release a seven-piece exclusive capsule on Dec. 1.

“Looking back on the last seven years of our brand, it’s been an amazing journey. We’re so happy to have our loyal community be a part of this celebration and reintroduce some of their favorite pieces back. We can’t wait to share what’s next for La Ligne,” the cofounders told WWD.

Mia Moretti in La Ligne’s Fine Line Turtleneck. Courtesy of La Ligne.

To “codesign” the capsule with their community, La Ligne is presenting more than 30 styles from its archive for its community to vote on across the brand’s channels until April 19. Ready-to-wear styles within the range include the brand’s signature shirts, jumpsuits, knits, pants and jackets, such as the Classicque, Happy Marin and Bastin sweaters; Gabrielle and Martha cardigans, and bestselling Bardot, Boudoir, Meredith, Kate, Lou, Pyper and Arielle dresses.

The top seven most-voted styles will be reintroduced and produced for the limited-edition Anniversary Archive Collection; the La Ligne collection will be available to purchase through the brand’s e-commerce and at its brick-and-mortar locations.