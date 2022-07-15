×
Lafayette 148 Opens Shop in Naples, Fla.

The space evokes the scale of an art gallery, a nod to Lafayette 148's SoHo origins.

Lafayette 148's store in The Waterside
Lafayette 148's store in The Waterside Shops in Naples, Florida. courtesy shot.

Lafayette 148 has opened a 3,020-square-foot freestanding shop at the open-air luxury shopping destination The Waterside Shops in Naples, Florida.

The store space evokes an art gallery, a nod to Lafayette 148’s SoHo origins, as well as the brand’s commitment to craft and handwork in its collections. Hanging shelving displays host the Lafayette 148 Made in Italy accessories collection of bags and footwear.

Footwear display at Lafayette 148’s new Naples location. courtesy shot.

The space features custom planters from Brooklyn, New York-based artist Julianne Ahn with handcrafted wooden and ceramic stools by Kieran Kinsella. Two works by photographer Sophie Elgort will be on permanent display.

The boutique will present Lafayette 148’s full ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, jewelry and accessories collections.

The shop has an oil-rubbed patina bronze wall flanking mirrors. Drawing inspiration from the brand’s global flagship at 59 Greene Street in New York, elements include French white oak hardwood flooring, bespoke seating areas and ice onyx jewelry vitrines.

Lafayette 148’s new Naples, Florida location. courtesy shot.

Lafayette 148 joins other retailers such as Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, Gucci, Tory Burch, Max Mara, Lululemon and Vince at Waterside Shops.

This is Lafayette 148’s 27th store in the U.S. and China. The brand is also sold in specialty stores and luxury department stores around the world, as well as on lafayette148ny.com.

