×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Calls Off Seoul Show in Light of Tragic Event, National Mourning in South Korea

Sustainability

Where Fashion Stands in Sustainability

Business

Fashion’s Fall: Tough Earning Reports Loom

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready-to-wear

Reflecting the changing ethos, designers at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI depicted a sense of unity and a push toward the post-COVID-19 Indian consumer.

Model walks the ramp during NEXA PRESENTS AK-OK BY ANAMIKA KHANNA Fashion show at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2021 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India on 9th October 2021. Photo : FS Images / FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week / RISE Worldwide
The AK-OK collection by Anamika Khanna shown during the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Vaqaas Mansuri

MUMBAI, India — As the festive season launches in India, spurred on by Diwali last week, fashion has taken a front seat. Driven by celebrations, events, weddings and a post-COVID-19 bonhomie, 2022 is coming to a close with a move by designers toward more experimentation, both in fabric and silhouette.

Among the top trends this season, and emerging at both retail and the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India in October, is a universe of digital prints.

Imaginatively created, with add-on embellishments and embroidery to give them a uniquely Indian appeal, the patterns bring intersecting geometries, motifs and splashes of color — a step away from the bling that earlier characterized the festive season.

Related Galleries

The Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, held here from Oct. 12 to 16 at the Jio Convention Center, was an indicator of the changing times.

Anamika Khanna, the opening designer for the event, also exhibited the market’s two major trends — the focus on ready-to-wear, as well as the men’s market — launching her first menswear line with the show and bringing in a new focus in her rtw line, called AK OK. “A very strong DNA of AK OK is print,” she told WWD. “I don’t want to generalize, but prints are a way of expressing yourself in a different way. The Indian consumer is ready for new.”

Although this is not the first time she has shown rtw, she explained that “this time was different because of the approach and attitude.”

“It is an all-encompassing line,” she said. “You can take a piece and make it your own — there is no pressure to be in a certain way. We don’t want to be judged or put in a box anymore.”

Others brands, such as Limerick by Abirr N’ Nanki, fit into the trend with its “Artopia” collection, which combined a sense of heritage and fashion and was inspired by paintings from Rajasthan from the 7th to the 9th centuries. The designer described it as a translation of the “past to the present.”

Malaika Arora walks the ramp during Iimerick show at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India on 14th October 2022. Photo : FS Images / FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week / RISE Worldwide
Malaika Arora walks the runway during the Limerick show at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. Photo : FS Images / FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week / Rise Worldwide

Sunil Sethi, chairman of the FDCI, was upbeat about the fact that this was the first time in 16 years the council was returning to Mumbai for a fully physical fashion week.

“We had a spectacular season in Delhi earlier this year,” he said in a statement, “adding that the expectation was for an enhancement of the business of fashion with a strong response from designers and buyers alike.”

“The FDCI Designer Stockroom bridges the gap between the audiences and the design community by giving brands a platform to reach a diverse consumer base,” he said, referring to the last day retail sale of the fashion week, now its ninth edition by FDCI.

“Business is back as we see it,” said Jaspreet Chandok, head of Rise Fashion and Lifestyle.

Rise Worldwide is India’s largest independent sports, lifestyle and entertainment company. “The mood is significantly positive. From the amplification perspective — the imagery was fabulous — and we reduced the branding so we can be better benchmarking ourselves with international fashion weeks,” Chandok said.

As if designers showing more rtw was an indication of a new Indian consumer, Chandok said, “There were lots of festive wear and couture shows, but consistently lot of emphasis on pret. There are a bunch of really exciting new designers who are understanding the consumer better. A few years back, the channels weren’t really available for pret — there were mostly multibrand stores. Now, a lot of brands are speaking directly to consumers. They have websites, their ability to communicate with consumers is becoming sharper.

“We tried to make a good mix in terms of lifecycle of designers, senior and new, of different styles,” he said.

Not that the bling has gone away entirely — mirror work, sequins and dazzling, studded embroidery patterns still have a hold, with an increasing mix of western styles and Indian lehngas (full skirts).

Among the well-known designers showing during the week were Shantnu & Nikhil, Shyamal & Bhumika, Rina Dhaka, Gaurav Gupta and Amit Aggarwal, while master couturier Shahab Durazi held a retrospective show.

A model walks the ramp during Nexa Presents Gaurav Gupta show at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India on 15th October 2022. Photo : PS Images / FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week / RISE Worldwide
A look from the Gaurav Gupta show at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. Photo : PS Images / FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week / RISE Worldwide

Designer duo Abraham & Thakore this year celebrated 30 years of their label and their signature monochromatic designs, with their menswear this time exploring the softer side of masculinity.

Many of the industry’s stakeholders believe — and hope — that the increasing focus on rtw as well as the increasing cooperation between FDCI, Lakme and others will help to further engage a growing consumer base.

“Our partnership with the FDCI and Rise Worldwide has provided us the opportunity to bring all stake-holders to a common platform of Lakmé Fashion Week as we continue to set new benchmarks in fashion and beauty,” said Sumati Mattu, head of innovations at Lakmé.

Designer Anamika Khanna put it simply: “It is something that is good for India,” she said, maintaining the attitude reflected in her label — that everything is, and will be, AK-OK.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Hot Summer Bags

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push With Prints, Ready to Wear

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad