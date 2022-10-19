×
LaQuan Smith Partners With Cash App for Limited-edition Capsule

Designed in Smith's signature style, the capsule consists of a bomber, leggings, catsuit and a bodysuit.

An image from LaQuan Smith's capsule for Cash App
An image from LaQuan Smith's capsule for Cash App. Greg Swales, courtesy shot.

LaQuan Smith, known for his sexy, glamorous clothing, has another capsule up his sleeve. He is partnering with finance app Cash App to release a limited-edition LaQuan Smith for Cash App capsule collection.

It is the fourth collection in Cash App’s ready-to-wear fashion line, Cash by Cash App, and represents the app’s first collaboration with a luxury brand.

Smith was introduced to Cash App in 2013 as an easy way to get paid for his earliest pieces and build his business. The collection, created for the finance company’s ready-to-wear brand, Cash by Cash App, is a nostalgic nod to Smith’s New York roots and features four pieces in the brand’s signature styles: a bomber, a catsuit, leggings and a bodysuit. Prices range from $150 to $350. The one-time only capsule is manufactured in New York.

A campaign image from LaQuan Smith’s capsule for Cash App.

Proceeds from the collection will be donated to Year Up, an organization dedicated to closing the Opportunity Divide by ensuring that young adults gain the skills, experiences and support to reach their potential. Both Smith and Cash App believe that financial education is pivotal to the empowerment of young adults.

“Cash App was a crucial part of building my brand, so designing for Cash App is bringing my career full circle,” said Smith, a 2022 CFDA nominee and winner of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. “In the same way that Cash App is making finance more relatable, this collection is about the relatable side of my designs — it’s effortless, everyday, iconic luxury.”

Campaign images were styled by Law Roach and shot by Greg Swales. They feature models Alva Claire and Jazzelle Zanaughtti.

A campaign image for the LaQuan Smith x Cash App capsule.

The capsule is available for purchase on Cash by Cash App, and shoppers who check out with Cash App Pay get 25 percent off the collection.

“A large part of Cash App’s brand ethos is around empowering financial independence, creativity and self-expression,” said Catherine Ferdon, Cash App’s head of marketing and brand. “We have long admired LaQuan’s confident aesthetic, and he is the perfect partner to help us defy consumer expectations and bridge the gap between fashion and finance.”

Previous collections under Cash by Cash App include “Future Nature,” designed by the company’s Brand Studio team and produced in Los Angeles, California, which launched last April, and “Hot Girl Enterprise,” launched in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion last November.

Last week, WWD reported that Smith was doing a capsule for Olivela, a luxury fashion e-commerce platform with purpose at its core.

