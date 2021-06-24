Warsaw-based label LeBrand, founded in 2014 by Paula Pyszkiewicz, has been gaining momentum with its minimalist-minded fashions at an advanced contemporary price point. In recent seasons, the brand has held trunk shows with Moda Operandi; LeBrand also counts small boutiques across Europe as stockists and is available through its e-commerce website, LeBrand.pl.

Since its inception, the brand has focused on building out a full wardrobe of elevated staples and statement pieces across jewelry, leathergoods, footwear and ready-to-wear. Currently, the brand retails from 100 euros (for a shirt or belt) up to 1,500 euros for a shearling leather statement jacket.

For the resort (or as the brand defines it, “pre-spring”) collection, LeBrand debuted new takes on its signature, sophisticated-yet-cool, masculine-meets-feminine look. For instance, sharply tailored suiting and boxy jackets that nicely contrast new pouffed frocks (stellar in orchid pink) and blouses, and body-hugging jersey knit dresses. As with prior seasons, the collection’s main materials include 100 percent cotton denim jeans, wool-blend and cashmere knits, wool and viscose outerwear and leather.

Overall, the brand’s modern approach to pragmatic dress, as seen through pre-spring, is making it a label to watch.