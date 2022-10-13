Rose Room Launches in New York City

Cofounded by friends and colleagues Ally Lewis and Louise Denny (who worked together at Tory Burch before launching their brand marketing consultancy Tomorrows), Rose Room is a new sophisticated, interiors-driven lifestyle fashion label debuting Thursday in New York City.

“It was inspired by being together — what you want to wear all day and night being around people. I feel like it makes your day and night better, and facilitates new connections if you love what you’re wearing,” Denny said of the line’s comfortable, elevated and timeless lounge fashions, said to be inspired by the duo’s mutual love of vintage and interior decor.

A look from Rose Room.

“New York was a big inspiration as well, that’s actually where the name came from, with the Algonquin Round Table. It was a big group of creatives and writers who, mostly in the 1920s, would get together at the Rose Room — the New Yorker magazine was founded out of this, Broadway legends, a lot of famous things. In addition, they’d have martinis, play card games and come together for a mix of creativity,” Denny told WWD of the brand’s inspiration.

A look from Rose Room.

Rose Room’s debut collection is made up of elevated lounge-meets-events styles priced $295 to $995: a short silk robe that can be worn as a jacket or wrapped top, a roomy silk tent top, a silk palazzo pant and silk trouser with flat-fronts and elastic backs, a signature ruched frock, a two-piece, long-sleeve silk chiffon slipdress with matching featherweight duster, a tie-back crepe-backed silk dress with matching drawstring pouch. Each style is offered in a range of monochromatic colorways and wallpaper floral prints on reclaimed silks and repurposed and natural materials, and is locally sourced and produced in New York City.

“Most everything’s made to order, so we’re able to turn things around in a couple of weeks. It’s not preorder per say, but making on demand. We really care about doing better for the planet so we’re only working with natural fabrics and have a couple of one-of-a-kind vintage and off-cut fabric pieces in the works. We don’t have excess waste from excess inventory,” Denny added of the line, which is now available to shop on the brand’s e-commerce platform.