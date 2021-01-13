PARIS — Leonard has named Georg Lux creative director, tapping a former Tara Jarmon designer to lead the next chapter of the historic French house.

Lux has a diploma from the Modesign school of Lette Verdein Berlin and also studied at the Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne. He was previously head designer at Tara Jarmon, where he began working in 2011, designing the label’s eveningwear line Bal Edition.

“I am delighted to continue writing the history of the Maison Leonard by drawing inspiration from its fantastic heritage,” Lux said in a statement from the house.

Leonard president Nathalie Tribouillard-Chassaing, who had flagged the family-owned firm’s intentions to bring on younger and digitally-savvy talent, noted the label hopes to build its future with a digital and environmental focus.

Under Lux’s direction, supported by the Leonard studios, the label seeks elegance and femininity for lasting ready-to-wear silhouettes.

Lux will present his debut Leonard collection, pre-fall 2021, on March 5, during the rtw fashion week in Paris.

The designer succeeds Christine Phung, who showed her last collection for the house, spring 2021, last October, offering a colorful surf theme that introduced new prints.

Leonard, which draws on its extensive archives of historic prints, chooses a new creative director every three to four years.