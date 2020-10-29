This week, young luxury and sustainable brand Leret Leret launched its first collaboration, featuring designs by artist Angelica Hicks.

Founded only a year ago by sibling designers Andrea and Eduard Leret, the brand has become successful for its limited-edition capsules of unisex, classic cashmere crewneck sweaters, which are sustainably made in Mongolia. Instead of following a “standard retail model,” the brand releases 10 to 12 new sweater designs a year, offering 300 units per style, available online and at their select retailers (including The Conservatory, Amarees and more) until they sell out. The brand’s graphic designs have all been inspired by art in the past, which influenced the duo to partner with an artist for their first “Artist Intervention” collaboration. Through this series, the Leret duo “gives carte blanche to creative talents” who inspire them, offering their cashmere crewneck as a “blank canvas.”

For the capsule, the fashion-favorite artist and British illustrator Hicks, who has collaborated with Gucci in the past, infused her optimistic style to develop a design that represents togetherness. Titled “Hold Me,” and “Squeeze Me,” the crewneck integrates Hicks’ illustration — a pair of hands wrapping around the body, like a hug — woven into the piece. The designers commented that not only is this their first time offering a single design in two colorways (navy with light blue, dark pink with light pink), but also their debut of cashmere beanies. To coincide with their business model, the capsule is limited-edition and available to purchase exclusively on Leret Leret’s e-commerce site with sweaters for $575 and beanies for $125.