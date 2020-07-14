MSGM kicked off the first edition of Milan Digital Fashion Week with a moving short movie portraying the spirit of the new generation of Italian boys and girls.

Directed by Luca Finotti and shot in several Milan locations, the film expresses a sense of freedom and joy, along with a message of inclusivity thanks a to a diverse casting. Showing iconic pieces of the MSGM men’s spring 2021 and women’s resort 2021 collections, the short movie is a spontaneous, uncomplicated celebration of freedom, love and friendship.

“I wanted the spirit of this project to be pure and refreshing as a glass of cold water in a hot summer day,” said MSGM creative director Massimo Giorgetti. “I think it’s all about freshness, lightness, love and optimism.”

PLAN C:

Plan C’s short movie was a sensorial journey building up to the reveal of its spring 2021 collection.

Luca De Santis trained his camera on creative director Carolina Castiglioni in Engadin, in the Swiss Alps, where she spent the lockdown with her family. The connection between the inspiring landscape and her fetching spring collection was represented by splicing natural elements, and landscapes in the vein of Google Street’s 360-degree visual language, with fabrics in the collection as well as behind-the-scenes clips showing looks on a model.

The relaxing and artsy mood of the video was accompanied by a voice-over saying, “I wrote about the home that is not a building, the sonic picture of a window, I wrote about a place where we have always been, a graduated place that changes just like the shape of a cloud.”

