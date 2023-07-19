Loewe Tops Lyst Hottest Brands Ranking for the First Time

LONDON — Loewe landed in the top spot on Lyst Index’s hottest brands list for the first time in the second quarter of 2023, while Versace, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and Dior all moved up within the top 10.

Data gathered on the London-based shopping platform showed that searches for the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned Spanish brand went up 19 percent in the quarter, for capturing “the imagination of different cohorts of customers” for its “commitment to craftsmanship and creativity,” Lyst said.

During the quarter, the brand signed K-pop sensation Taeyong, a member and leader of the South Korean boy band NCT, as its newest global brand ambassador, alongside Josh O’Connor, Tang Wei, Taylor Russell, Leo Wu, Stephane Bak and South Korean girl group Nmixx. His attendance at the brand’s spring 2024 men’s show in Paris generated considerable buzz.

In an exclusive interview with WWD post-show, the 27-year-old singer and songwriter said he has been a longtime fan of the brand, and admitted that on his first trip to Paris, he made a personal trip to the Loewe store to pick up a Puzzle bag.

“I feel very honored to be [named a] global ambassador because I’ve been influenced by Loewe a lot,” he said. He still has the bag and is often photographed carrying it.

The Lyst Index’s hottest brands list for second quarter 2023. Courtesy of Lyst

Versace ranked third this season, rising five spots from the previous quarter, making it among the fastest risers for a second quarter in a row.

Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton debut men’s show helped boosted the brand to 11th place, up two spots from the first quarter.

Balenciaga, a brand that fell from the top spot in the ranking over a slew of controversies, is gaining ground again as major stars like Michelle Yeoh have begun to wear the brand on red carpets again. It climbed back up two slots into 16th position this quarter, below Jacquemus.

Lyst namechecked Goyard, Posse and Loro Piana as breakout brands this quarter for their fast increases in online searches.

In terms of the hottest products ranking, Loewe has two products in the top 10 — the anagram tank top is the hottest product of the quarter, while its raffia tote bag is in fourth position.

Onitsuka Tiger’s Mexico 66 sneakers, which generated more than 113 million views on TikTok, are the second hottest product of the quarter. It’s followed by Versace’s Maxi Medusa Biggie sunglasses, seen on Dua Lipa and many others.