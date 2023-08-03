Loewe Opens Permanent Store in East Hampton

Loewe, which landed in the top spot on Lyst Index’s hottest brands for the first time in the second quarter of 2023, has arrived in East Hampton, New York. The LVMH-owned Spanish brand opened a permanent store at 20 Main Street, drawing on creative director Jonathan Anderson’s Casa Loewe store concept where art, craft and fashion intertwine.

The 3,000-square-foot boutique, which opened Tuesday, features the full range of women’s ready-to-wear, bags, small leather goods, shoes, jewelry, home scents and sunglasses. Men’s will be added in November. The store highlights signature Loewe design details while introducing new, reusable elements.

Loewe is the latest luxury brand to set up shop in East Hampton, joining such designer brands as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Valentino, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli and Gucci.

Taking inspiration from the coastal surroundings of East Hampton, the store combines the relaxed and the refined. For example, hand-glazed Spanish tiles that create a feeling of warmth are featured in the interior, offset by cool expanses of concrete.

Created with sustainability in mind, the store also highlights a modular system from Molo Design — with intricate 100-percent recyclable paper soft blocks that can be stretched, stacked and arranged to create displays and shelving surfaces.

Flashes of color come from bespoke rugs, handwoven from natural fibers by Colombian women artisans, and a series of angular Utrecht armchairs designed by Gerrit Thomas Rietveld and upholstered in fresh fabrics. Loewe’s black iron martini tables and ceramic podiums round out the atmosphere.

The store displays pieces from the house’s global anthology of art, sculpture, furniture and handcrafted objects alongside clothing and accessories. The East Hampton store spotlights a pair of pots by Japanese straw artist and Loewe Craft Prize 2018 finalist Arko that were created as part of the 2021 Loewe x Sotheby’s project Weavers, which tasked artisans with reimagining a traditional Galician handmade clay pot for roasting chestnuts.

Loewe previously had a pop-up at Ryland’s Life Equipment in Sag Harbor over the past two summers.

A Loewe bag. Courtesy of Loewe

The East Hampton boutique is Loewe’s seventh U.S. store. The others are on Greene Street in Manhattan; Miami Design District; South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California; Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills; Ala Moana in Honolulu, Hawaii and Wynn in Las Vegas.

During the second quarter, Loewe signed K-pop sensation Taeyong, a member and leader of the South Korea boy band NCT, as its newest brand ambassador, alongside Josh O’Connor, Tang Wei, Taylor Russell, Leo Wu, Stephane Bak and South Korea girl group Nmixx. Taeyong’s attendance at the brand’s spring 2024 men’s show in Paris generated considerable buzz.

Anderson has assembled a range of talents to represent Loewe, casting Sir Anthony Hopkins and “The White Lotus” actor Murray Bartlett in recent ad campaigns. Earlier this year, Anderson dressed Rihanna in Loewe for her Super Bowl halftime show.