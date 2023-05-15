×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Contemporary Outerwear for Fall 2023

Fashion

Valentino Returning to Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Reformation Pledges to Be Circular by 2030

How Paula’s Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Loewe CEO Pascale Lepoivre on the success of the resort line.

Taylor Russell, Kaitlyn Dever and Camila Mendes
Loewe Paula’s Ibiza 2023
Loewe Paula’s Ibiza 2023
Loewe Paula’s Ibiza 2023
Loewe Paula’s Ibiza 2023
View ALL 16 Photos

On Friday, Jonathan Anderson and Mytheresa took over L.A. party palace the Sheats-Goldstein residence to bring a touch of island life to Beverly Hills, celebrating the latest Loewe Paula’s Ibiza collection.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Dan Levy and Kaitlyn Dever came dressed in denim, sunset-hued degrade and palm-frond tops for the resort party, which was time zones away from where the beach lifestyle brand was born off the coast of Spain in 2017, and proof of its ability to travel and grow.

The first two years of the brand’s growth were “explosive,” with sales tripling every year, according to Loewe chief executive officer Pascale Lepoivre. “Once it reached scale, sales have continued to grow at 30 to 35 percent each year. As a result of that we’ve consistently increased the number of doors featuring the collection, which currently stands at 167 worldwide,” she told WWD.

Related Galleries

Coming to L.A. this year to celebrate Paula’s was a natural since in November Loewe opened its first store on Rodeo Drive, now the number-two door in the U.S.

The event also marked a partnership with Mytheresa, the German luxury e-commerce player that’s been growing rapidly in the U.S..

“These events serve multiple purposes; it’s an opportunity to invite our best customers to attend an event where the designer is present, that’s a rare occasion…And we know our heavy spenders love the opportunity to dive into the fashion industry,” said Mytheresa chief executive officer Michael Kliger. “Second purpose is to create awareness and amplification. We want as a team for Loewe and Mytheresa to be talked about, to be seen, and we hope to have help with media, celebs and social media. And third is we have a long-standing partnership with Loewe, we have worked with Loewe and Jonathan’s own brand on campaigns and events, so we felt, hey, let’s celebrate.”

Loewe is one of Mytheresa’s top five selling brands worldwide, and Paula’s Ibiza offers novelty at a 30 percent lower price point, with shorts, sandals, swimwear and other dressed-down pieces like rose-printed cropped cardigans and jeans, as well as accessories like anagram-logo raffia bags and leather seahorse bag charms, plus home and body fragrances with coconut musk and other summertime notes.

Loewe Paula’s Ibiza 2023
Loewe Paula’s Ibiza 2023 Courtesy

It was Anderson’s idea to reach out to the founders of the by-then defunct Paula’s Ibiza boutique, Armin Heinemann and Stuart Rudnick, for a capsule collection, using their artwork on his pieces. The shop was a bohemian hotspot on the island in the the ’70s and ’80s, when it welcomed everyone from Freddie Mercury to Jean Paul Gaultier, to a young, vacationing Anderson. The partnership was a success from the first collection out in summer 2017, and the relationship developed to the point where it became an annual collection.

“It is a great entry point into the brand as it portrays a modern Spanish lifestyle, craftsmanship through basketry, and has a deep connection to music culture, as you can see from this year’s campaign which features Karol G and Bad Gyal, amongst others,” noted Lepoivre.

“The [stock keeping unit] count has almost doubled and we have significantly increased the number of categories to include pouches, animal bags, fragrance, sunglasses, swimwear and lifestyle accessories,” she said.

The brand has driven awareness through pop-ups (at Neiman Marcus in Dallas and Bergdorf Goodman in New York, among others this season), recruiting new customers as Loewe expands its own store network.

The biggest demographic buying is in their 30s, and the 18-to-24 age group is the fastest growing customer year-on-year, Lepoivre said, noting this year’s top seller has been the new Loewe Font Tote, a raffia bag that retails for $1,100 and up.

Loewe Paula’s Ibiza 2023
Loewe Paula’s Ibiza 2023 Courtesy

But Paula’s Ibiza is not a diffusion line. “It has the same level of craft and quality as our other collections and contains many intricately crafted leather pieces in ready-to-wear bags and accessories. In this year’s collection for example we have the leaf dress in nappa created using our intarsia technique,” she said.

While the range is popular with existing clients, “Paula’s Ibiza definitely drives customers to our other collections. From the clients whose first purchase was Paula’s in 2021, almost half of them are engaged with our brand now and have bought ready-to-wear and women’s bags,” the executive said.

Lepoivre would not share how much of Loewe’s overall business Paula’s represents, but did say the investment in the brand is ongoing. “We acquired the Paula’s Ibiza trademark and the archives from the founders after collaborating for a few years,” she said, adding that the design team does run the collections by Heinemann and Rudnick before they are launched.

Loewe Paula’s Ibiza 2023
Loewe Paula’s Ibiza 2023 Courtesy

Paula’s also has a charitable aspect befitting Loewe’s overarching support of craft through its prize program and other initiatives.

Woven raffia Font Totes and Iraca palm bags are the brand’s hero accessories, and for every one sold, Loewe donates 15 euros to the local communities who hand-make them.

“Our baskets in particular are crafted by artisans around the world and it’s important for us to support those local communities who are making these products by hand,” Lepoivre said, explaining the collaboration with children’s rights organization Plataforma de la Infancia. “The donations we make will help create a university scholarship program for the children of artisans in Nariño, Colombia, and build a craft training school in Antananarivo, Madagascar.​”

The Paula’s Ibiza brand has also helped elevate the business of resort fashion, which has gained a higher profile in recent years because of luxury brands’ globetrotting runway shows, as well as the success of transporting resort-only fashion concepts like Zimmerman and others that have blossomed into full-fledged lifestyle brands.

“[Jonathan] started it, it wasn’t his intention, it was his intention to celebrate his experience,” said Kliger. “In hindsight he was way ahead of everyone else.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Hot Summer Bags

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How Paula's Ibiza Is The Gateway to Loewe

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad