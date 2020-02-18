By  on February 18, 2020

LONDON — Buyers from Europe and America braved the wind, rain — and Storm Dennis — to attend London Fashion Week, and said the fall-winter shows more than made up for the dreary weather. Not only did London’s longstanding labels, such as JW Anderson, Victoria Beckham and Simone Rocha, wow retailers, emerging ones also caught their eye.

“Despite the gloomy skies and torrential downpour, London Fashion Week was a ray of sunshine,” said Roopal Patel, fashion director at Saks Fifth Avenue. “We saw the London designers who first began showing 10 years ago deliver a powerful lineup this year, confirming that London is as strong as ever.”

