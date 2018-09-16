In case you missed it, @bumbleandbumble did a pop-up at our #WWDStyleDimension last week and brought their new Thickening Go Big Treatment and Great Body Blow Dry Crème. The results were huge!
Photographed by @patrickmacleodphoto
Last night @badgalriri hosted the fourth annual Diamond Ball event wearing @alexismabille just one night after her Savage x Fenty debut. She spoke to @maxinesleep about her dream project and it is not what you would expect. Check the link in bio for more details. #wwdeye
After a major backlash on social media, @revolve issued an apology for the LPA x Lena Slogan shirts, one of which that said: “Being Fat Is Not Beautiful It’s an Excuse.” Read more at the link in our bio. #wwdfashion
Rihanna turned the Brooklyn Navy Yard into the garden of eden last night for her @savagexfenty debut fall collection. Models such as @bellahadid, @gigihadid, @joansmalls, and @palomija were part of the diverse group of models who walked in the show. #wwdfashion
Photographed by @rodinbanicaphotography
"Marc Jacobs' fall show was a tour de force of pure, unrelenting, magical fashion that ranged from want-it-right-now to full-on fantasy" said Bridget Foley in her review about the @marcjacobs collection. From the most delicate silks and laces to feathers, lustrous lamés, mega sequins, and tweeds there was so much to love and lust for. Read the full review at the link in bio, and go to our insta-stories for a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage beauty. #wwdfashion
Photographed by @giovanni_giannoni_photo