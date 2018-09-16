"Marc Jacobs' fall show was a tour de force of pure, unrelenting, magical fashion that ranged from want-it-right-now to full-on fantasy" said Bridget Foley in her review about the @marcjacobs collection. From the most delicate silks and laces to feathers, lustrous lamés, mega sequins, and tweeds there was so much to love and lust for. Read the full review at the link in bio, and go to our insta-stories for a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage beauty. #wwdfashion Photographed by @giovanni_giannoni_photo