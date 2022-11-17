A Look Into Jil Sander’s ‘Indulgence’ Line

MILAN — High-end fabrics, plush textures and buttery colors are part of Jil Sander’s definition of “indulgence,” according to the new line of apparel and accessories the OTB-controlled brand has released.

In keeping with the label’s focus on precise cuts and artisanal handcraft, the range intends to offer an elevated selection of pieces, including coats, capes, dresses, cardigans, turtlenecks and spongy and fringed scarves knitted in cashmere. Just in time for end-of-the-year festivities, fluid shirts and pants crafted from fabrics such as cupro and viscose are added for a comfortable yet ultra-shiny touch.

Aimed at further highlighting the soft and cozy textures, the neutral color palette is enriched by sophisticated shades of green, pale yellow, coral and peach, with few dark accents.

Feathery and sleek, the footwear selection includes boots, clogs and slippers made of or lined with soft goat hair. Handbags in natural smooth leather come with bamboo handles, metal frames, chains and bracelets, and are rendered in classic black or white options as well as in silver, peach and cream hues.

Priced between $400 and $7,000, the collection debuted on Jil Sander’s e-commerce this week. It will also be available at the brand’s stores and a selection of retailers, such as Farfetch, starting Nov. 30.

To mark the launch, a dedicated campaign photographed by Chris Rhodes artistically portrays key items of the range with closeup shots of their textures or details.