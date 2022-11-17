×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies January Edition as Men’s Fashion Grows Slowly but Steadily

Fashion

Loewe’s First L.A. Store is Filled with Sun, Ceramics & a Bust of Justin Bieber

A Look Into Jil Sander’s ‘Indulgence’ Line

High-end fabrics, plush textures and buttery colors fall under the word's definition, according to this elevated apparel and accessories range.

Jil Sander's Indulgence line.
Jil Sander's Indulgence line. Chris Rhodes/Courtesy of Jil Sander

MILAN — High-end fabrics, plush textures and buttery colors are part of Jil Sander’s definition of “indulgence,” according to the new line of apparel and accessories the OTB-controlled brand has released.

In keeping with the label’s focus on precise cuts and artisanal handcraft, the range intends to offer an elevated selection of pieces, including coats, capes, dresses, cardigans, turtlenecks and spongy and fringed scarves knitted in cashmere. Just in time for end-of-the-year festivities, fluid shirts and pants crafted from fabrics such as cupro and viscose are added for a comfortable yet ultra-shiny touch.

Aimed at further highlighting the soft and cozy textures, the neutral color palette is enriched by sophisticated shades of green, pale yellow, coral and peach, with few dark accents.

Related Galleries

Jil Sander's Indulgence line.
Jil Sander’s Indulgence line. Chris Rhodes/Courtesy of Jil Sander

Feathery and sleek, the footwear selection includes boots, clogs and slippers made of or lined with soft goat hair. Handbags in natural smooth leather come with bamboo handles, metal frames, chains and bracelets, and are rendered in classic black or white options as well as in silver, peach and cream hues.

Priced between $400 and $7,000, the collection debuted on Jil Sander’s e-commerce this week. It will also be available at the brand’s stores and a selection of retailers, such as Farfetch, starting Nov. 30.

To mark the launch, a dedicated campaign photographed by Chris Rhodes artistically portrays key items of the range with closeup shots of their textures or details.

Jil Sander's Indulgence line.
Jil Sander’s Indulgence line. Chris Rhodes/Courtesy of Jil Sander
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Hot Summer Bags

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

A Look Into Jil Sander’s Line 'Indulgence'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad