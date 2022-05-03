Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met Gala

Louis Vuitton commanded the 2022 Met Gala carpet, dressing the largest number of celebrities for the occasion.

For the evening, artistic director of women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquière dressed 14 ambassadors and friends of the French luxury house in archival and previously worn looks, “with a twist for the occasion,” the brand noted. Actress Emma Stone donned her white feathered after-party wedding dress; Emma Chamberlain wore an archival beige crop top from the brand’s fall 2018 collection with a floor-length white silk skirt; Gemma Chan and Renate Reinsve sported archival Cruise 2020 collection looks, while Bradley Cooper, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Cynthia Erivo, HoYeun Jung, Eileen Gu, Chloë Grace Moretz, Phoebe Dynevor, Eve Jobs, Pat McGrath and Ghesquière donned previously worn fashions and the brand’s collection looks spanning from cruise 2016 to spring 2022.

“In keeping with Louis Vuitton’s anchored commitment toward circular creativity, and the personal conviction of artistic director of women’s collections — Nicolas Ghesquière — guests join the maison in further extending the longevity and appreciation of Louis Vuitton creations,” a statement from the brand noted.

Also leading the red carpet were Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Thom Browne, Moschino and Gucci — each brand dressed nine or more guests for the gala.

In Ralph Lauren, Alicia Keys paid homage to New York City alongside her husband, Swizz Beatz (also in Ralph Lauren), in a shimmering silver strapless gown with black asymmetric cape featuring a jeweled embroidery of the city’s skyline, while Lizzo accessorized her Thom Browne black silk moire corset dress with dropped skirt detail and oversize chesterfield coat with hand-embroidered gold roses (noted by the brand to have taken 22,000 hours of needlework) with a golden flute, which she played on the carpet.

Bella Hadid, in a black leather and lace Burberry number by Ricardo Tisci, and Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish, in Gucci, also opted for corseted styles; Eilish’s upcycled, custom Gucci look channeled Regencycore, aptly fitting the Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” dress code. Additionally, Megan Thee Stallion, Khloé Kardashian, Ariana DeBose, Simone Ashley, Madeline Petsch, Iris Law and Michaela Jae (MJ) Rodriguez leaned into the gilded theme with golden-hued looks from Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

Click through to see the looks from the biggest American and European brands from the 2022 Met Gala.