EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Is California-bound With Its Next Cruise Show

Nicolas Ghesquière is California dreaming: Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections is heading to the Golden State on May 12 to unveil the French house’s cruise 2023 collection.

It’s the latest sign of a strong return to destination fashion shows as the coronavirus pandemic wanes, with Chanel, Emilio Pucci, Alexander McQueen and Gucci among the European brands planning to show outside the big fashion capitals in the coming months.

Vuitton said it would reveal the city and venue for its cruise display at a later date, while stressing that it “will continue its architectural journey of showcasing cruise collections at exclusive locations of exceptional design and renown around the world.”

Ghesquière typically selects an architectural marvel as a transporting backdrop. Cruise shows have been staged at the groovy Bob Hope Estate in Palm Springs, Calif., by John Lautner; Brazil’s MAC Niterói by Oscar Niemeyer; Kyoto’s Miho Museum by Ieoh Ming Pei; the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul de Vence by Josep Lluís Sert, and the TWA Flight Center at JFK Airport in New York by Eero Saarinen.

Choosing the state that’s home to Hollywood for his latest runway spectacle also will no doubt attract a stellar front row. Vuitton’s slate of celebrity ambassadors includes actresses Alicia Vikander, HoYeon Jung, Léa Seydoux, Emma Stone and Jennifer Connelly.

Like many brands adapting to restrictions amid waves of COVID-19, Vuitton has had to occasionally substitute digital solutions for live runway spectacles. Its cruise 2021 collection was shot at Ghesquière’s studio at LV headquarters in Paris, while the cruise 2022 show was livestreamed from a monumental, bridge-like installation in Paris by the late Israeli sculptor Dani Karavan known as Axe Majeur.

Cruise represents a key delivery for luxury brands as the collections have a long selling window straddling several seasons, and often dedicated campaigns and extra distribution via pop-up stores.

