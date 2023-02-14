Louis Vuitton in Talks With Pharrell Williams for Men’s Design Post, According to Reports

PARIS — Louis Vuitton is in talks to hire U.S. musician and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams as artistic director of its menswear division, according to reports Tuesday, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

A spokesman for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the parent company of Louis Vuitton, declined to comment on the reports. Representatives for Williams could not immediately be reached. Williams’ name was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and Le Figaro.

The position had been left unfilled since the untimely death of Virgil Abloh in November 2021, fueling the industry rumor mill. Observers have speculated that Vuitton could tap an emerging designer, with names including Martine Rose, Grace Wales Bonner and Samuel Ross said to be under consideration, or someone from outside the world of fashion entirely.

An announcement is expected soon, since Pietro Beccari took over as chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton on Feb. 1, succeeding Michael Burke, who spent 10 years at the helm of the world’s largest luxury brand.

Despite the absence of a creative director, Vuitton has continued to stage high-profile men’s shows featuring live performances by the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía, underlining its strategy of creating 360-degree entertainment experiences for a global online audience of millions.

In January, the house tapped KidSuper founder Colm Dillane as guest designer for fall 2023, leading to speculation that he might be offered the position full time.