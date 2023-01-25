EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Launches First Baby Collection

PARIS — Even babies can now wear Louis Vuitton, with the launch of the French luxury house’s first collection for newborns.

Vuitton said on Wednesday the line, set to launch on March 3 in selected stores worldwide, will include clothing, shoes, accessories and objects featuring a fresh take on its signature monogram pattern. The brand’s trademark flowers will appear as perforations on leather shoes, as a 3D cashmere knit and as a label attached to many of the pieces.

“The collection represents a thoughtful range of everyday pieces and special occasion styles, of first toys that can become lifelong keepsakes,” the house said in a statement. Among the baby gifts on offer are an engraved silver tumbler, a Louis Vuitton teddy bear and a specially designed wardrobe trunk.

Clothing, sized up to 12 months, is made with materials selected in line with the brand’s commitment to responsible sourcing. Environmental standards include organic cotton and Leather Working Group-certified leather, while cashmere and sheep’s wool originate from partners that guarantee animal welfare, Vuitton said.

Items from the Louis Vuitton baby collection. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Baby outfits come in a palette of milky white, sandy dune and tonal grays, and include onesies, coordinating ensembles, bodies, pajamas, a dress and a double-faced hooded coat, with accessories ranging from knitted slippers to flower beanies, bibs and socks.

Vuitton is not a complete stranger to the children’s universe. Gaston-Louis Vuitton, the grandson of the house’s founder, launched its first toy department inside the Avenue des Champs-Élysées store in the ’30s.

And recent brand campaigns have focused on the theme of childhood. The late Virgil Abloh’s first campaign as artistic director of menswear included a three-year-old toddler, while a recent short film directed by Terrence Malick shows a young boy and his band of friends set out on an adventure.

Italian entrepreneur Renzo Rosso, who manufactures kids’ lines for brands including Diesel, Marni and MM6 Maison Margiela, said there was a rise in demand for childrenswear brands, particularly in the luxury range, citing more floors dedicated to kidswear in department stores and the growing mini-me trend.

“Also, parents enjoy showing that their children wear specific brands they themselves appreciate for their values and aesthetics,” he told WWD in December.